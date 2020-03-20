15 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Denton County to 15, according to a DCPH press release.

“Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath,” DCPH said in the press release. “Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death.”

DCPH is currently working to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed and no further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

For more information regarding the coronavirus and Denton County, visit https://www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

