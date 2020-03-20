North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

15 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Denton County

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

15 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Denton County

15 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Denton County
March 20
16:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
5th March, 2020

5th March, 2020

Denton County Public Health confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Denton County to 15, according to a DCPH press release.

“Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath,” DCPH said in the press release. “Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death.”

DCPH is currently working to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed and no further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

For more information regarding the coronavirus and Denton County, visit https://www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19. 

Featured Image: Denton County Courthouse sits at the center of the square on Jan. 19, 2020. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Lizzy Spangler

Lizzy Spangler

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Faculty Senate hold meeting through Zoom, discussing coronavirus, student retention and technology accessibil… https://t.co/8KjYT8uJZC

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: UNT postpones spring commencement ceremonies, read more here: https://t.co/iJkLdfXTxX

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: President Trump announces temporary halt on federal student loan payments https://t.co/JzFebgKNGR

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @LizzySpangler: NEW: UNT’s spring commencement ceremony has been postponed due to coronavirus. “Please know that many people across camp…

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: The best female performances of the decade 📝by @HaleyNArnold 🖼️by @JaeEunSUH1001 https://t.co/9shVnodoQr

- 5 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram