2021 XXL Freshman Cyphers bring another year of solid rap music

2021’s XXL Freshman Cyphers hit YouTube this summer, featuring some iconic up-and-coming rappers, including Flo Milli, Iann Dior, Coi Leray and 42 Dugg. I recently took a look at the first 10 years’ worth of cyphers, and without further ado, here are my thoughts on the three 2021 XXL Freshman Cyphers.

During the first of the three cyphers, I am given high hopes for this year’s lineup. Not only was the beat, which was created by Nick Mira (who’s known for his work with Juice Wrld and Lil Tecca and co-founded the label Internet Money) enjoyable, but the freshmen in the group were pretty strong, for the most part.

DDG, Lakeyah and Morray were solid with their vocals, deliveries, bars and overall presence. Coi Leray, whose cypher is already being described by many as garbage, really wasn’t that bad. First of all, she had energy and presence which showed me she was having fun with the group, and I can think of some worse cyphers from the past. When it comes to the female MCs, the weakest cypher came from Kamaiyah (who took the title of longest cypher by a female freshman from Tink but did nothing except spit a bunch of nonsense), Dej Loaf (who was absolutely boring and underwhelming) and Iggy Azalea (who had a cypher of insane lines that aged poorly and lean on the category of being wince-inducing). Overall the first cypher rightfully earns a 5 out of 5.

For the second cypher, the four freshmen who show us their bars are Rubi Rose, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli and 42 Dugg. When it comes to the rappers in this group, Rubi’s cypher was the best, Pooh’s cypher was decent but with some faded delivery, Flo Milli’s cypher was the most underwhelming with a few somewhat solid lines but some weaker ones that bring down the quality and 42 Dugg sounds equally as faded as Pooh Shiesty did. The second group hits right in the middle for me with Rubi walking away with the best cypher and the others struggling. The beat was also decent and passable. In my book, this cypher gets a 3.5/5 with Ruchi carrying the group on her shoulders.

For the third and final cypher, the beat sounds straight from a video game soundtrack and the freshmen here are Toosii and Blxst. They both do a passable job, but Blxst gave Toosii a run for his money as Toosii rhymes the same word with itself a number of times, which is a pet peeve of mine. Overall, I have to give this one a 4/5.