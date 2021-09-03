North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

2021 XXL Freshman Cyphers bring another year of solid rap music

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

2021 XXL Freshman Cyphers bring another year of solid rap music

2021 XXL Freshman Cyphers bring another year of solid rap music
September 03
13:08 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
2nd August, 2021

2nd August, 2021

2021’s XXL Freshman Cyphers hit YouTube this summer, featuring some iconic up-and-coming rappers, including Flo Milli, Iann Dior, Coi Leray and 42 Dugg. I recently took a look at the first 10 years’ worth of cyphers, and without further ado, here are my thoughts on the three 2021 XXL Freshman Cyphers.

During the first of the three cyphers, I am given high hopes for this year’s lineup. Not only was the beat, which was created by Nick Mira (who’s known for his work with Juice Wrld and Lil Tecca and co-founded the label Internet Money) enjoyable, but the freshmen in the group were pretty strong, for the most part.

DDG, Lakeyah and Morray were solid with their vocals, deliveries, bars and overall presence. Coi Leray, whose cypher is already being described by many as garbage, really wasn’t that bad. First of all, she had energy and presence which showed me she was having fun with the group, and I can think of some worse cyphers from the past. When it comes to the female MCs, the weakest cypher came from Kamaiyah (who took the title of longest cypher by a female freshman from Tink but did nothing except spit a bunch of nonsense), Dej Loaf (who was absolutely boring and underwhelming) and Iggy Azalea (who had a cypher of insane lines that aged poorly and lean on the category of being wince-inducing). Overall the first cypher rightfully earns a 5 out of 5.

For the second cypher, the four freshmen who show us their bars are Rubi Rose, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli and 42 Dugg. When it comes to the rappers in this group, Rubi’s cypher was the best, Pooh’s cypher was decent but with some faded delivery, Flo Milli’s cypher was the most underwhelming with a few somewhat solid lines but some weaker ones that bring down the quality and 42 Dugg sounds equally as faded as Pooh Shiesty did. The second group hits right in the middle for me with Rubi walking away with the best cypher and the others struggling. The beat was also decent and passable. In my book, this cypher gets a 3.5/5 with Ruchi carrying the group on her shoulders.

For the third and final cypher, the beat sounds straight from a video game soundtrack and the freshmen here are Toosii and Blxst. They both do a passable job, but Blxst gave Toosii a run for his money as Toosii rhymes the same word with itself a number of times, which is a pet peeve of mine. Overall, I have to give this one a 4/5.

Across all three of this year’s cyphers, 2021 was one of the more passable years. DDG, Lakeyah and Morray brought their A-games with the best verses, Rubi Rose gets an honorable mention and the rest of the freshmen underwhelmed me with their cyphers.

Photo courtesy XXL Mag

Tags
202142 duggcoi leraycyphersflo mililiann diorxxl freshman
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Grant Tittle

Grant Tittle

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The COVID-19 Dashboard also contains information about defining COVID-19 cases, positivity rates for testing and the vaccine incentive program.The site is updated with current information every Friday at 12 p.m. https://t.co/mlKQr8wA1c

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The university has issued another update to the UNT Health Alerts COVID-19 Dashboard with the current count of COVID-19 cases.It is important to note that cases are removed once they have met CDC criteria for recovery.For more information: https://t.co/ldZ6Aa46A6 https://t.co/EOUPncgB1y

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. This week, join @OberkromJaden and @lat2049 as they discuss the new film “Candyman.”🖼 @GishhyOrange https://t.co/APs3ZolAWg

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: 2021 XXL Freshman Cyphers bring another year of solid rap music📝@gmtittlehttps://t.co/XFjRjGboDn

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Yik Yak returns to North Texas with mixed reactions📝@MaxMLockhart 🖼️ @GishhyOrange https://t.co/RLdMYGc4v4

- 4 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram