24th annual Denton Blues Fest returns this weekend

The Denton County Black Chamber of Commerce will host the 24th annual Denton Blues Festival this Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Denton Blues Festival is free to attend and will be held at 700 Oakland St. in Quakertown Park.

The festival will kick off with the celebrity karaoke contest at 6 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the first act will begin at noon, with performances continuing throughout the day until 9 p.m. Sunday’s performances will start at noon and the final act will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Thirteen performances are scheduled throughout the festival. These include Grammy-nominated Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers and Vanessa Collier, who has been nominated for the Blues Music Award eight times.

Along with performances from blues artists from across the country, the festival will host local vendors, arts and crafts, food and other family-friendly activities.

The Denton Blues Festival is a long-standing local tradition. The first festival was held in 1998 and it has occurred every third weekend of September since. In 2020, it was held in a virtual format due to COVID-19.

Sponsors for the festival include Denton Black Film Festival, Texas Woman’s University, the University of North Texas and the City of Denton.

More information can be found at dentonbluesfest.com.

