North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

24th annual Denton Blues Fest returns this weekend

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

24th annual Denton Blues Fest returns this weekend

24th annual Denton Blues Fest returns this weekend
September 16
10:00 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Denton County Black Chamber of Commerce will host the 24th annual Denton Blues Festival this Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Denton Blues Festival is free to attend and will be held at 700 Oakland St. in Quakertown Park.

The festival will kick off with the celebrity karaoke contest at 6 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the first act will begin at noon, with performances continuing throughout the day until 9 p.m. Sunday’s performances will start at noon and the final act will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Thirteen performances are scheduled throughout the festival. These include Grammy-nominated Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers and Vanessa Collier, who has been nominated for the Blues Music Award eight times.

Along with performances from blues artists from across the country, the festival will host local vendors, arts and crafts, food and other family-friendly activities.

The Denton Blues Festival is a long-standing local tradition. The first festival was held in 1998 and it has occurred every third weekend of September since. In 2020, it was held in a virtual format due to COVID-19.

Sponsors for the festival include Denton Black Film Festival, Texas Woman’s University, the University of North Texas and the City of Denton.

More information can be found at dentonbluesfest.com.

Image Source Discover Denton

Tags
#dentonmusicsceneblues festdentonDenton black chamber of commerceDenton Blues Festivaldowntown dentonfestivalQuakertown Park
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Kaitlynn Hutchins

Kaitlynn Hutchins

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Welcome back to the Daily’s Dose podcast. Jaden, John and Maria talk about what they’ve watched over the summer and what they’re looking forward to for the remainder of 2022.https://t.co/64I4k6Plbu

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: 24th annual Denton Blues Fest returns this weekend📝: @kaithutchinsRead more: https://t.co/XptvA6QbGZ

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@PaulWitwerNTD: Soccer is taking on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte at 7 p.m. in Denton.Follow this thread for more news and updates about the game @ntdaily

- 14 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@kellytran28: pick up a copy of today’s issue to read my story over the on-campus housing shortage! so excited to have published my first news article for the daily! https://t.co/KpVctrlyya

- 20 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: Also, the North Texas Daily has named junior quarterback Austin Aune our Athlete of the Week after his four touchdown performance versus Texas Southern last weekend. https://t.co/FICmjEUXfB

- 20 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram