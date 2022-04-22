27th Redbud Festival celebrates first event since 2019

Serving as Denton’s official Arbor Day celebration, Keep Denton Beautiful will host the 27th annual Redbud Festival, its first since the COVID-19 pandemic. Falling the day after Earth Day, the event will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Denton Civic Center.

Attendees can find plant sales and gardening supplies across dozens of local vendor booths, including Tree Shepherds, Best Bug Bait and Painted Flower Farm. Other vendors, like Fat Rat’s Custom Paint and Megclectic Designs, will offer household items and handmade products. Food trucks, such as Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs and Bondi Bowls, will also be available.

Multiple family-friendly activities and educational workshops will be featured throughout the festival, including butterfly gardening, tree care classes and an Earth Day Ceremony with Denton City Council. Additionally, several live music performances will take place, with Trotline performing at the main stage at 10:30 a.m. and Denton Tarantinos taking over at noon.

Visitors can also see the live Thistle Creative Reuse Runway Fashion Show from noon to 1 p.m. There, local entries of wearable art made entirely of reclaimed materials will make their public debut in front of a panel of judges.

The Redbud Festival is presented by Denton Parks and Recreation with support from Denton Municipal Electric, City of Denton Watershed Protection and Thistle Creative. Admission is free for all who attend. More information about the celebration and its event schedule can be found at cityofdenton.com.

