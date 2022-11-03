North Texas Daily

Business, music programs added to university catalog

November 03
14:30 2022
The university added three degrees to its catalog, including a Bachelor of Business Administration in sport entertainment management, a Doctor of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Arts in critical studies in music and society.

Originally named the B.B.A. in business integrated studies with a concentration in sport entertainment management, the new sport entertainment management degree will still be under the College of Business, according to a press release. Bob Heere, the director of sport entertainment management and a professor, said the content of the degree has not changed, only the name.

“Course-wise, there was no difference,” Heere said. “We already had the course and the curriculum as-is — We just changed it so we can actually track our own students and be better aware of their progress because we really didn’t know which one of the business integrated studies majors were ours.”

Also added to the catalog is the DBA degree under the G. Brint Ryan College of Business. This program differs from the current Ph.D. program the university offers, said Audhesh Paswan, a professor of marketing and the associate dean for academic affairs for COB.

“We already have a Ph.D. program, “Paswan said. “[…] It’s doing fine, but the focus of [the] Ph.D. program typically tends to be more basic research. So, in the Ph.D. program, students may or may not bother about the practical implications of what they’re doing.”

Paswan does expect that the doctoral students will conduct research, “but it’s going to be much more oriented towards journals that are more applied research […],” he said.

The program is designed for business professionals who do not want to stop working to enroll in school full-time, Paswan said.

The College of Music Student Services Center is located in Chilton Hall on Nov. 1, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane

“We felt that given that we are in the DFW metroplex, there is [a] market for Ph.D., and there is [a] market for DBA, especially for managers who want to continue working and maybe take classes on the weekend or some combination of hybrid,” he said.

Course content will be available to students online, and in-person meetings will be held during four weekends each semester, Paswan said. The program will be offered through the university’s campus in Frisco beginning next fall.

The critical studies in music and society bachelor’s degree is designed for students who are seeking music careers but are not aiming to perform or teach in K-12 schools, Rebecca Geoffroy-Schwinden, a music history associate professor and the coordinator for the new degree program, said.

“We wanted to fill that gap,” Geoffroy-Schwinden said, “But also, […] music programs tend to be very exclusive in the sense that to get into a program, [so] you usually have to have a really high degree of training before you even get to campus. And so, the idea was to change that around so that people who maybe […] don’t want to be Carnegie Hall performers can still be part of the music community at UNT.”

The first class of students to pursue this program began this fall, Geoffroy-Schwinden said. Interested students can apply to transfer in. Applicants will be interviewed and have their transcript, as well as their original admission application to the university, reviewed.

Currently, 11 students are enrolled in the program, Geoffroy-Schwinden said. She added that the program received applications for the next academic year, and current university students are transferring into the degree.

“So far, the feedback has been really positive,” Geoffroy-Schwinden said. “Students seem to be really happy about the community that they’re forming, both within the major and in the College of Music, the flexibility of the degree plan [and] the ability to forge their own path through the music program. There’s just been a lot of genuine excitement about some of the career possibilities but also just the opportunities for exploration to learn all the things you could do in music as a career.”

Featured Image: An undergraduate advising sign hangs in the business leadership building on Nov. 1, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane

Bachelor of Arts in critical studies in music and society, Bachelor of Business Administration in sport entertainment management, BBA, College of Music, DBA, Doctor of Business Administration degree, G. Brint Ryan College of Business, new degrees, UNT
