3-star JUCO point guard sets his commitment to North Texas

3-star JUCO point guard sets his commitment to North Texas

April 08
18:17 2020
Mardrez McBride of McCook College announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon to transfer and play with North Texas men’s basketball via Twitter.

The point guard in his previous season averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 assists per game for Salkehatchie College in South Carolina. He was selected first-team All-Region 10, leading the team at 27-4 record, including a league-best 11-1 record during conference play.

McBride was listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com where he also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Illinois State, James Madison, Morehead State and New Mexico State.

“[Head coach Grant McCasland] told me that they like to play two point guards at the same time,” McBride told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “They like how I play. I’m an attack-first guard and can also defend. They want to be a good defensive team. I will help them reach that goal.”

The 6-foot-3 soon-to-be transfer is the second addition to North Texas’ men’s basketball team, after Mykell Robinson of Bel Aire, Kansas, made his decision to join the Mean Green.

With the departure of sophomore All-Conference USA guard Umoja Gibson, McBride intends on filling in the vacancy under McCasland’s team in the 2020-21 season. Winning the regular-season conference title and a potential March Madness position in the NCAA tournament before its cancellation was the deciding factor in McBride’s decision in coming to Denton.

“[McCasland] is putting together something special,” McBride said. “They have some good players coming in. The success they had last year was a big part of my decision. My dream has always [been] to play in March Madness.”

Courtesy Mardrez McBride (USC Salk Athletics)

