3 years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many still lack human connection

The pandemic-induced forced isolation of 2020 has left people struggling to connect with others years after the COVID-19 pandemic first began.

When Texas went into lockdown in March 2020, it forced millions to change how they interacted with one another. From creating social bubbles to living in isolation, people reduced their interactions outside their households for many months. However, throughout the pandemic, technology served as a bridge of connection for people who were in isolation.

A small study conducted at Southern Methodist University exposes some of the detriments and benefits of this shift. Overall, the researchers found that online interaction was most beneficial to pre-existing solid relationships prior to the pandemic, but it made people feel less like they belonged. Of the 28 people surveyed during the study, 23 recommended that people reach out to one another using real-time technology like video chatting and audio calls. People generally preferred communication that simulated face-to-face interaction.

According to a survey by the Pew Research Center in August 2022, 35 percent of respondents considered socializing face-to-face less of a priority, with 26 percent stating that their health was most important.

The pandemic conditioned people to associate gathering in person with potential sickness and death, making it difficult to seek in-person connections. It is natural that most people are opting to eat, entertain and work from home, but this leaves very little room to foster new relationships in the flesh.

The overall trend is people are spending more time at home and less with others, according to The Washington Post. In February 2023, people were 42 percent less likely to attend work in person than they were in 2020. In terms of restaurant traffic, 40 percent of all orders are through the drive-through lane. Theatre and concert venue attendance has yet to recover to its pre-pandemic levels, down 25 percent in February 2023 from February 2020.

Now, we are more likely to spend most of our time in solitude, using the Internet as a primary form of communication. While maintaining community is important, there are still concerns about internet interaction being a primary source of socialization.

“During the pandemic, social media made it possible for people to connect in ways when in-person socialization was not possible,” Claude Ann Mellins, Ph.D., a child and adolescent psychologist, told Columbia University. “On the other hand, fewer opportunities for in-person interactions with friends and family meant less of a real-world check on some of the negative influences of social media.”

Striking the balance between online and offline is one of the biggest challenges of the post-pandemic world. People have become accustomed to their only interaction being through online platforms, but the negative aspects of social media still exist.

Dr. Mellins states these negative influences include bullying, body image issues and reckless behavior. If social media can be a negative and positive influence, how do we interact with it responsibly?

“In general, I recommend limiting social media—creating boundaries that are reasonable and work for you—so you can be present with people in your life,” Deborah Glasofer, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Medical Psychology, told Columbia University. “I also recommend social media vacations. It’s good to take the time to notice the difference between the virtual world and the real world.”

It is always important to be aware of what you are exposing yourself to on the internet and even more important to know when you need a break. Social media and the internet are often overwhelming sources of information and negativity, so limiting usage and exposure can make a positive impact.

Additionally, consider other socialization options outside of the Internet. The university offers around 450 different student organizations on its student affairs page that can offer a sense of community offline. Additionally, social events and gatherings are continuing over the summer, giving more opportunities to connect with students.

Struggling with connections post-pandemic is an experience many people are grappling with and social media has provided a great tool. However, life does not exist online and it is vital to mental wellness that people get back out into the world.

