31 days of Halloween: 7 LGBTQ horror films to show the genre has always been queer

The newest Shudder streaming service documentary, “Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror,” inspired this week’s selection of films. Whether from themes or those behind the camera, the horror genre has been influenced by the LGBTQ community since its start. This week emphasizes great queer horror films and filmmakers.

15. “Freaky” (2020)

This film is a body swap with blades. A high school girl finds herself in the body of a serial killer, and she only has 24 hours to get her body back. With queer representation among the cast and crew, “Freaky” is the perfect slasher for modern-day audiences.

While there is a lot of gnarly gore and kills, the film revolves around empowerment. Director Christopher Landon and writer Michael Kennedy are the strongest parts of the film. There are also stellar performances from leads Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn.

16. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975)

This is one of those films everyone wishes they could experience for the first time again. It promotes sexual freedom and self-discovery.

Tim Curry’s performance as Frank-N-Furter captivates in every way imaginable. It’s a liberating journey with catchy music that will end up on anyone’s Halloween playlist. This film makes its rounds at movie theaters all the time, so if the opportunity ever presents itself to see it on the big screen, take it.

17. “Jennifer’s Body” (2009)

“Jennifer’s Body” is the most recent cult classic to become universally loved by many. This film focuses on the relationship between Needy and Jennifer, played by Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox, respectively.

Their dynamic left many wondering if there was any subtext behind their friendship. As far as the film’s writer, Diablo Cody, was concerned, Needy loved Jennifer. While the film never confirms either character’s sexuality, the undertones provided by “Jennifer’s Body” are similar to those still trying to find comfort in their own sexuality.

18. “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (2022)

It would be a disservice to not include a film from 2022, which will go down as the greatest year in horror history. “Bodies Bodies Bodies” is most definitely a horror film, but it is also the funniest to make this list.

Amandla Stenberg’s character Sophie and her girlfriend Bee (Maria Bakalova) find themselves in the middle of a killer party. This ‘whodunnit’ has a lot to say, mostly coming at the expense of Generation Z. It all unfolds in an unpredictable way, pulling no punches from start to finish.

19. “The Fear Street Trilogy” (2021)

Leigh Janiak was tasked with directing all three films in this trilogy, and she could not have done a more fantastic job.

“Fear Street Part One: 1994” establishes from the get-go that this is a lesbian love story. It is beautifully expanded upon in the two follow-up films, with the third in the series being one of the more emotional slashers in the genre.

It has plenty of blood, but above all else, it has a giant heart. Sitting down and watching all three of these films will make any day better — especially after knowing more “Fear Street” films are on the way.

20. “The Lost Boys” (1987)

The late Joel Schumacher was a gay director whose impact on the film world is immeasurable. “The Lost Boys” is a film about cool vampires doing cool vampire stuff. It is such a simple concept, yet so magically entertaining.

Schumacher’s signature style is perfect for a story about vampires, and this film’s energy exudes the Halloween spirit to perfection. “The Lost Boys” also has one of the greatest soundtracks of all time. Top it all off with a cast of overwhelmingly attractive people, and you have an untouchable triumph with fangs.

21. “Child’s Play” (1988)

As a gay man, creator Don Mancini has always implemented representation in the “Child’s Play” franchise. The whole franchise deserves a spot on the list. But, as Chucky says, a true classic never goes out of style.

The original “Child’s Play” is a timeless masterpiece. There are so many one-liners and iconic kills, all topped off by Brad Dourif’s irreplaceable voice acting. Everyone knows who Chucky is, and his impact on pop culture will never fade. It’s the quintessential slasher, and the horror world is forever in debt to Mancini’s contributions.

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza