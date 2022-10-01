31 days of Halloween: Top horror films to get into the Halloween spirit

There is no better time to appreciate the horror genre than when October rolls around. The weather cools down and you can buy copious amounts of candy without anyone batting an eye.

By this point, everyone has some sort of 31 days of Halloween movie list. This year, the Daily‘s own list will revolve around a specific theme each week. Week one has everything to do with the spirit of Halloween.

1. “Trick ‘r Treat” (2007)

Director Michael Dougherty perfectly encapsulates what Halloween should feel like. This horror anthology has won the hearts of many – mainly because of how iconic the character Sam has become.

Sam’s duty in the film is to make sure no one disrespects the world’s most important holiday. Anytime someone mentions they hate Halloween, you can count on that little rascal Sam to be nearby. Every set piece throughout the movie is drenched with decorations from your local Spirit Halloween. Toss in a fun performance from Anna Paquin and you have a pretty stellar way to kick off the most horrifying time of the year.

2. “Hubie Halloween” (2020)

If there is one thing “Uncut Gems” taught the world, it’s that no one is above a sloppy Adam Sandler movie. While a majority of its jokes may cater to middle schoolers, you can’t help but be charmed by “Hubie Halloween.”

This is one of those strange instances where a Halloween movie rarely has any horrifying moments. Families need a new movie to watch for this time of year, and this one works perfectly. After all, you can only watch “Hocus Pocus” so many times. Switching out the Sanderson Sisters for Sandler is a crucial move to make this year different and fresh.

3. “Malignant” (2021)

James Wan’s new vision of terror truly did change the genre forever. “Malignant” is essentially a haunted house you don’t have to physically walk through. The film may be missing jack-o’-lanterns and candy corn, but the world of “Malignant feels like it’s permanently set in October.

Viewers normally love this movie more than anything or never want to watch it again. If any movie deserves a group viewing, it is this one without question. When the opportunity presents itself to recommend a movie like “Malignant,” sometimes you have to choose favorites instead of sticking with the theme.

4. “Monster House” (2006)

Everyone has a “Monster House” story. It turns out animation can be just as terrifying as live-action and many learned the hard way. It has the classic festive feel of any Halloween movie, while being nostalgic for those who grew up with it.

“Monster House” was a gateway film for a lot of current horror fans. It deserves just as much credit for its influence as “Coraline” and “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” A list like this deserves a couple of trips down memory lane, so if you have to choose one, this film is sure to awaken some old nightmares.

5. “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” (1988)

Time for some schlocky fun. There was a time when this film was the ultimate underrated recommendation but that isn’t the case anymore. The clowns have gone fully mainstream, which is something to celebrate.

Something about sinister clowns trapping innocent people in cotton candy just screams Halloween. Everything from corny performances to one of the greatest soundtracks ever culminates into this ultimate cult classic.

6. “Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon” (2006)

The most underrated entry to the list so far is also arguably the best. The mockumentary dives deep into the mind of a man looking to become the next slasher icon.

The presence of horror legends Robert Englund and Kane Hodder shows this film was made for horror fans by horror fans. “Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon” doesn’t get half the credit it deserves. It should be at the top of everyone’s watchlist for being way ahead of its time.

7. “Hellraiser” (1987)

Part one of the list ends with a timeless classic: Hellraiser. Clive Barker‘s “Hellraiser” may not directly relate to the time of year, but it certainly compliments the other films on this list. Pinhead, played by the iconic Doug Bradley, is one of the greatest horror characters of all time.

This list is also going to be a great place to promote new horror movies coming out this year. On Oct. 7, there will be a new film in this franchise. Also titled “Hellraiser,” the film will see Jamie Clayton take on the Pinhead mantle, which looks promising. The original will never go out of style, but hopefully, the new film will open the door for many to latch onto an underrated horror franchise.

The Daily is celebrating spooky season with a series to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Featured Illustration by Isabella Alva