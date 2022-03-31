North Texas Daily

31st annual Taste of North Texas offers local eats and treats

31st annual Taste of North Texas offers local eats and treats

March 31
The Denton Kiwanis Club will host the 31st annual Taste of North Texas, a food and drink sampling event, on March 31. It will be held at the Golden Triangle Mall at 2201 S. Interstate 35 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This Thursday, attendees are invited to taste a variety of treats from more than 35 vendors. These featured businesses, including Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, Denton County Brewing Company and Mellow Mushroom, will share samples for guests to sip and savor. Attendees can also enjoy a live performance from special musical guest Jake Vance as they visit vendors’ tables.

Celebrity judges Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson, Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, Denton Police Captain Orlando Hinojosa and local State Farm agent Tim Shoopman will also attend the event. The panel will judge and grant awards, such as Best Taste and People’s Choice, to participating businesses. Certificates will later be presented at a Denton Kiwanis Club meeting.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Denton Kiwanis Club Children’s Clinic. The center provides medical, dental and prescription services across Denton County to children in need. Funds raised from the event will be used to further support the clinic’s efforts and other youth services provided by the club.

Some of Taste of North Texas’s sponsors include Ciera Bank, DATCU Credit Union and The Cross Timbers Gazette.

General admission is $20 and children ages 6 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased online at tasteofnorthtexas.com. Additionally, tickets are available for purchase by cash, check or credit card at Denton Kiwanis Club Children’s Clinic at 1001 N. Elm St. or Discover Denton Welcome Center at 111 W. Hickory St.

More about Taste of North Texas and this year’s vendors can be found on the event’s website.

