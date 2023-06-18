4 Dungeons & Dragons projects that should be on the big screen

In the wake of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”’s critical success, there is increasing potential for future sequels in the world of D&D.

With a spin-off television series already currently in the works, there’s emerging possibilities to expand the live-action world of D&D. Here’s a list of some locations and settings from the game that fans would love to see come to life.

“Curse of Strahd”

The most popular D&D setting is easily the first choice that comes to mind. “Curse of Strahd” is a gothic-horror adventure full of beloved characters and terrifying monsters. Within a misty mountain valley lies the keys to potentially freeing the land of Barovia from its ruler, the vampire Count Strahd Von Zarovich.

Often regarded as one of the best adventures to this day, “Curse of Strahd” is praised for how the players’ interactions and relationships with its locations and characters help shape the story and world itself. While there is no definitive plot within the book itself, this leaves all the more freedom for on-screen adaptations.

There is still a story structure of sorts, as crucial elements to the adventure include a location of three magical items, an ally for the player and the location of Strahd’s final fight. This format could easily be developed into an anthology series where each episode is based around one of the possible allies that you, the players, can get. Rather than a full-length film, these multiple episodes would do both Barovia and it’s legendary villain their proper justice.

Drizzt Do’Urden

Author R.A. Salvatore created some of the most iconic settings in all of D&D with his novel series from the city of Neverwinter, the frozen wasteland of Icewind Dale, to the terrifying subterranean caverns of the Underdark. However, his most iconic creation is the legendary Drizzt Do’Urden.

A drow ranger that has forsaken the evil ways of his people and their home in the city of Menzoberranzan in the Underdark, Drizzt has grown to become an iconic and popular character who fights against the dark traits of dark elves, choosing peace and friendship over hatred and violence. Drizzt was originally supposed to appear in “Honor Among Thieves,” but this still leaves the potential for Drizzt to appear in a future D&D project.

The list of novels by Salvatore leave a lot of source material to draw inspiration from with as Drizzt faces not only monsters but the racial prejudice against drow. Furthermore, it can allow both Icewind Dale and the Underdark to be more fleshed out after their appearance in “Honor Among Thieves.” There is so much potential for a show or movie about Drizzt Do’Urden that can pay love and respect to the source material while staying true to the character of this popular dark elf.

“Dragonlance”

An old, yet very popular setting since the ‘80s, the “Dragonlance” novels have created a world that is full of grand-scale battles with deep emotional moments between its characters.

The post-apocalyptic world of Krynn is scarred by an event known as the Cataclysm where the gods sent down a mountain of fire that destroyed the former Istar empire as punishment for their greed. None were spared their wrath and over time, the gods left and were almost completely forgotten by the world that is now left on its own.

“Dragonlance” is heavily reminiscent of properties like “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings,” while at the same time being a unique and interesting dark fantasy setting. Actor and D&D fan Joe Manganiello has been wanting to make a “Dragonlance” movie for years now, and it’s easy to understand why. A film set in Krynn during the War of The Lance can create an emotional ride for the audience to embark on as the Dragon Armies march forward, aided by the infamous death knight Lord Soth.

“Descent Into Avernus”

“Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus,” sets itself ablaze with heart-pounding infernal action. Instead of a massive lively city, we instead dive down into Avernus, the first layer of Hell. While racing to save a falling city from being trapped for all eternity, heroes encounter demons, a dragon goddess and the archdevil Zarial all while driving infernal war machines “Mad Max”-style.

Avernus is the perfect setting for a D&D action movie as a featured setting, yet it is also rich with enough story to make several projects or episodes. Characters speeding across the shifting, endless hellscape in a high speed battle is the perfect plot to create intense, yet visually spectacular action for fantasy fans.

“Descent Into Avernus” is an adventure that, like “Honor Among Thieves,” can be something that all audiences can enjoy. Its deep characters make this story both entertaining and emotional. Zarial is one of the best villains in D&D with a great tragic backstory that fans and audiences alike will sell their soul to see on-screen.

Featured Illustration by Makayla Sanchez