4 reasons to get into Denton’s local music scene

Recognized by many, Denton is widely known for its thriving music scene. Several famous artists like Norah Jones, Don Henley and the Eli Young Band were either based in the area or attended its schools. Simply put, music is in Denton’s DNA.

Knowing Denton’s music scene and being part of it are two different things. With near-nightly performances from a wide span of genres, it’s easy to jump right in. Though it may seem intimidating at first, the risk is definitely worth the reward. If still unfamiliar with the tuneful talent Denton has to offer, now is as good a time as any to take the plunge.

Here are a few reasons why you should experience Denton’s talented community in the flesh.

The city culture

Music is a big part of Little D. Its influences can be seen through local art, businesses and universities. Though only one part of what makes Denton unique, music is centered at the heart of the town. Understanding the area’s cultural roots in music can form a stronger bond between Denton and its residents.

Getting to know Denton’s music scene is like getting to know the area itself. By becoming familiar with current acts and influences, you can better appreciate the impact of Denton’s musical history. Expanding your interests to match those of local culture creates a stronger sense of connection. It can make spaces across Denton feel even more like home.

Many iconic venues to choose from

If perplexed about how to jump into the local scene, no need to fret. From dusk to dawn, there’s always a number of weekly live shows to choose from. The hard part isn’t picking when, but rather where to get started. Denton has a variety of popular venues that bring their own energy to the area.

Each joint offers something special to the music scene. This includes the funky vibes at Dan’s Silverleaf, Rubber Gloves’ crafty environment and the chillness of Andy’s Bar, just to name a few. No matter your mood, there’s a space for you. The Denton area caters to a wide span of residents and their palates.

Expand your taste

Aside from a variety of venues, Denton is also home to a growing group of genres. Country, rock, electronic, jazz — the city has it all. It may seem safer to stick with acts you’d find in your usual discography, but introducing new sounds to your mix is half the fun.

Whether a pop fan breaking into punk or a K-pop stan interested in country music, new bands are easy to find. Local acts can be found on local venue lineups or other city-centered calendars, like Discover Denton. Once you’ve found a few shows outside of your comfort zone, it’s time to commit to the bit. While every band may not end up a favorite, each show is a chance to learn more about the scene and those in it.

Connect with other creatives

Meeting new folks is inevitable when following local acts and checking out venues. Getting ingrained into Denton’s local music allows you to get to know others doing the same. Whether getting advice on how to start your own group or just chatting with newfound pals, these connections are vital.

Overall, these relationships are what a community is all about. Sharing interests and interacting with others help add more to the area’s evolving culture. Though rooted in music, these connections transform all aspects of what makes the city so special. They further display the diverse community built Denton’s creative scene in the first place.

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia