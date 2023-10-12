43rd Denton Jazz & Arts Festival welcomes artists old, new

Over 100 bands and musicians from Denton and across the country performed at the 43rd annual Denton Arts and Jazz Festival from Oct. 6-9. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people attend the festival for a weekend of live music, food, art and shopping.

Although jazz is the main genre of the festival, many bands play a wide variety of genres, like the headliner band Brave Combo, which has attended since its inception in 1979.

“I have always been drawn to the musical elements that stir emotions automatically in people,” said Carl Finch, co-founder and band member of Brave Combo. “That’s thrilling to me and very fulfilling to find those things within whatever genre.”

The two-time Grammy award-winning band has a strong background in polka and has explored other genres like Japanese pop, rock, zydeco, blues, conjunto and more. Brave Combo takes pride in authenticity and is known for adding its own flavor to different genres and bending the music rules. Brave Combo played a crucial role in legitimizing polka music, the genre they won both Grammys for.

“Even from the stage, I’m trying to encourage people to think for themselves, just don’t let anybody tell you anything,” Finch said. “Just open your ears, open your eyes […] just listen to things without preconceived notions as if you were just born to it.”

Brave Combo has produced for several studios, with music being featured in shows like “The Simpsons” and “Ugly Betty.” The Denton Arts & Jazz Festival has seen the band on the set list since its inception.

“Well for us it’s like homecoming,” Finch said. “It’s a lot different for us than any other event because we are surrounded by familiarity that gives us a chance to just be goofballs, more than other places.”

Also performing at the event, bringing New Orleans Jazz music to North Texas, was N’awlins and the Gumbo Kings, a band founded in Denton by several university alumni. Steve Howard, N’awlins and the Gumbo Kings band member and trumpeter, got into New Orleans jazz music after being called to play with band and blues musician Luther Kent.

“It’s more of a style thing, there’s really no way to describe it, you just have to hear it,” Howard said. “ It sounds different. It sounds unique.”

Jazz music originated in New Orleans and was born from the blues genre of music. Over time, as jazz musicians traveled to different regions of the country, more people became exposed to its unique and energetic sound.

The Denton Community Band, comprised of people from various career fields who all share a passion for music, performed on the chilly yet sunny Saturday morning. The Denton Community Band also plays a vital role in providing a creative musical outlet for people who enjoy playing band instruments in Denton. The conductor of the Denton Community Band and university alumni, Carol Mizell, has been directing the band for 45 years.

“There are a lot of people here that have played an instrument much of their lives,” Mizell said. “It’s important for all of them to have a musical outlet for their lives.”

Among the musicians, the visual art featured in the festival drew its own unique crowd. The visual art featured at the festival drew in a lot of people too, as well as artists from around the country.

A giant poster-sized canvas that had many an array of vibrant colors with intricate patterns, consisting of a mix of 14 different types of paint, sat on a booth presented by Mindworks Inc. Owner of Mindworks Inc. and abstract expressionist, Robert Cornman, flew in from Florida and is known for pop-up shops across the country featuring his colorful paintings with intricate designs and patterns.

“I like the colors — art is very subjective,” Corman said. “Everybody has their own meaning of what the pieces mean.”

At another booth, Brad Foster, the owner of Jabberwocky Graphix and occasional guest speaker at schools for art classes, displayed his work. Foster focuses on putting detailed patterns on drawings of animals.

“Anybody that is thinking about doing art or anything creative, just do it,” Foster said. “If you’re enjoying doing it, and you keep doing it, you’re going to get better at it.”

The Denton Arts & Jazz Festival may have ended last weekend, but it will be back next year to give the spotlight back to local and national talent.

“Music is everything to me,” said Carol Short, Denton Arts & Jazz Festival founder Carol Short. “This is what I started, it’s still going on. It makes me very happy.”

Featured Image: N’Awlins Gumbo Kings performs on the Budweiser Courtyard Stage at the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival on Oct. 8, 2023. Maria Crane