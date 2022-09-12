5 back-to-school movies to watch while tackling this semester

School is officially in session and what better way to escape the stresses of education than movies about school? A majority of school-centered movies tend to illustrate false realities, but that is what makes them so intriguing. If you find yourself with some free time or need a break from an overbearing workload, consider these five films’ great escapes with some educational purposes.

“School of Rock” (2003)

It is safe to say students everywhere daydream of the day they walk into class and find out Jack Black is their teacher. For those unfamiliar, “School of Rock” shows the importance of music and how it can play a supportive part in anyone’s life.

Cable channels that would rotate through the same five movies were always an easy way to watch this film, and childhoods were made better because of it. Making friends through music will always help with the social anxieties of the world, and this movie shows it beautifully. With memorable child acting and a healthy amount of rock ‘n’ roll, this comfort film makes a bad day better.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

What better way to start the school year than watching a movie about how fun it is to skip class? There couldn’t be a more generic entry to this list, but it would be nothing without “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” This film highlights living life to the fullest in the most outrageous way possible, which makes it wildly entertaining.

Even if Matthew Broderick’s name never rings a bell, his face will always be associated with Ferris. From hijacking parades to feuding with authority figures, one could only dream of being this chaotically productive on their day off. Director John Hughes very well could have been on every spot in this list, but “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will always be his ultimate masterpiece.

“Pitch Perfect” (2012)

Everyone has dreamed of being a famous musician. For some, carrying a tune can be harder than finding parking on campus, making “Pitch Perfect” the best way to live out those musical dreams.

The acapella group in the film is in desperate need of a revamp, which allows Anna Kendrick to save the day and single-handedly change pop culture forever. For years, plastic cups were exclusively used as instruments, and Rebel Wilson was quoted on a daily basis. While its college-based setting may be the only tie-in making it eligible for this list, it doesn’t get more awkwardly entertaining than “Pitch Perfect.”

“Sky High” (2005)

One of the most criminally underrated movies of all time. The entire movie is about a high school for superheroes floating in the sky.

Looking back, the most mind-boggling thing about this movie may be its cast. The dynamic duo of Kurt Russell and Kelly Preston play super parents. Bruce Campbell is a gym teacher. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is one of the potential love interests, and definitely not the blatantly obvious villain.

It may not hold up as well as it used to, but if you crave a dose of nostalgia strong enough to give you superpowers, “Sky High” is the movie for you. It doesn’t get more mid-2000s than this.

“Jennifer’s Body” (2009)

The amount of love this film has received over the last couple of years is so incredible. Back in 2009, “Jennifer’s Body” was received poorly by critics, but it has now turned into one of the best cult classics ever. Instead of being a horror film that focuses on women being terrorized, the empowerment of women takes center stage.

“Jennifer’s Body” relies on the complicated relationship between Jennifer and Needy, played to perfection by Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. On top of the great characters, the film is genuinely scary. There are a lot of great jumps and gory deaths.

It is one of those special horror movies that can appeal to just about anyone. With October right around the corner, watching “Jennifer’s Body” with a group of friends is the best way to escape the true horrors of school life.

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla