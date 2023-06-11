5 Denton day trips for the frugal vacationer

While Denton has its fair share of local attractions, being surrounded by the same old thing can get a bit stale. The idea of a change of scenery is nice, but the price of airfare and lodging can’t always fit into the college student’s budget.

If you’re itching to get out of town, here’s a list of several day trips from Denton — all of which are reachable within a two-hour drive and a tank full of gas.

First Monday Trade Days – Canton, Texas (96.5 miles)

The Canton area is home to many things: YesterLand Farm, Splash Kingdom Waterpark and the Texas Rose Horse Park. The city itself, which is just a 1.5-hour drive from Denton, is the sole host of its unique attraction, the monthly flea market First Monday Trade Days.

The largest and oldest continually operated flea market in the country, First Monday is held on the Thursday through Sunday preceding the first Monday of each month. The market hosts over 5,000 vendors selling a wide variety of items. Thrifters, antique store regulars and Denton Community market fans alike are sure to find a worthy purchase within the venue’s 700,000 square foot shopping space.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center – Glen Rose, Texas (96.3 miles)

Also, nearly 1.5 hours from Denton is Glen Rose’s Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, a non-profit conservation center. There, animal lovers are in for a treat, as the center is open daily for self, public and private guided drive-thru safaris to view the animals in the park.

For $30 per guest, visitors can encounter and feed a variety of Fossil Rim’s housed animals and endangered species, including deer, zebras and giraffes. The zoo-on-wheels takes approximately two hours and is a great, immersive way to support local conservation efforts from the comfort of your car. Just make sure to not touch or pet any of the animals — the cheetahs can get especially testy.

Turner Falls Park – Davis, OK (88.5 miles)

Those growing bored with their stuffy, chlorinated public pool may find Turner Falls to be a nicer, more natural alternative. Though it’s outside of state lines, this Arbuckle Mountains waterfall is just an hour and 24 minutes outside of town.

Aside from the spring-fed waterfall and creek, the 1500-acre park also includes swimming pools, hiking, caves and the 1930s-era Collings Castle. Visitors wanting to stay a while longer can also book a cabin or campsite to explore more of Davis’ natural area.

Lake Mineral Wells State Park – Mineral Wells, Texas (81.6 miles)

Lake Mineral Wells is another natural park 1.5 hours out from Denton, still within the lines of the Lone Star State. While it’s nearly a third of Turner Falls’ size, it still offers a plethora of activities, including boating and fishing.

More outdoorsy visitors may wish to partake in the park’s rock climbing and horse riding opportunities. Others who wish to learn more about Mineral Wells’ local community can also head just outside the park to the city’s downtown area, which features local shops and restaurants. The journey there can also be fun on its own when taking the scenic route full of grasslands, ravines and rolling hills.

Deep Ellum district – Dallas, Texas (41 miles)

If the idea of an out-of-metroplex road trip isn’t your style, there’s also still plenty left to discover here in DFW. Dallas is just a little over 40 minutes from campus and has a lively arts and music scene of its own within the Deep Ellum district.

This downtown area is marked by dynamic street murals, eccentric galleries and a slew of entertainment sites, making it a great place for a casual daytime stroll. Local music fans may also enjoy Deep Ellum’s variety of nightly shows at a number of popular music venues, like Club Dada and Trees. Night owls looking for a quieter crowd may prefer what Undermain, the district’s longstanding theatre, may have to offer.

A strenuous and expensive journey isn’t always necessary for a venturesome getaway. Taking advantage of more local, low-key locations can help produce a fruitful vacation without having to break the bank.

Featured Illustration by Isabella Isquierdo