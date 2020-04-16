5 modern video games to lose yourself in during quarantine

Video games are one of the most well-rounded art forms out there. You have everything from storyboarding, art and graphic design, acting performances, music composition and more that all come together to form the ultimate artistic and interactive experience. They provide immersive worlds to throw yourself in and stories that stand up with some of the best in literature and film from time to time.

There is no better time than now to immerse yourself in these virtual, artistic worlds, so I have compiled a list of five video games to pass the time. These games are in no particular order, but all provide an experience that’s sure to be memorable.

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”

The “Witcher” series follows the tale of Geralt of Rivia, a medieval-based super solider and monster hunter who acts as a sort of mercenary in the world of …World. That’s literally what they call their planet. The series is based off the fantasy books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, and they’ve even seen more fame with the new Netflix show.

“The Witcher 3” is one of the greatest open-world RPGs ever made. While the previous two entries in the series found great quest writing with linear gameplay at the forefront, “The Witcher 3” broke the doors down with a stunning open world and side quests that were as expansive and meandering as its main quests. Throw in a diversified, lovable cast in a grounded fantasy world akin to settings like Game of Thrones and you have a recipe for a masterpiece. The game is usually on sale on any platform along with its phenomenal expansion packs.

“Persona 5 Royal”

In 2017, “Persona 5” was released to massive critical acclaim and quickly became a new standard for Japanese RPGs (JRPGs). I played the game two years later due to my indifference to turn-based combat and absolutely fell in love with what the development team at Atlus created. “Persona 5” isn’t just a video game, it is an experience on every level. “Persona 5 Royal” provides a “definitive” version of the game and was released this year on March 31 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

The game follows a Japanese high school student who is wrongly accused of assault and must transfer to a new high school in one of Tokyo’s neighborhoods. He is taken in by a close-minded, yet wise and witty café owner and ends up forming a friend group with differing outcasts as the story progresses. The game is half life simulator and half dungeon crawler, as the friend group also serves as a gang of vigilantes that metaphorically steal the hearts of corrupt adults by using their personas. It’s a lot to take in, but you actually just have to play to really understand. There’s also a talking cat, so you can’t go wrong.

Mix in a wonderful story about modern day superheroes, a cast of extremely relatable characters, mature and relevant themes, addicting gameplay mechanics, one of the most stylish art styles you’ll ever see and a jazz-inspired soundtrack that never ceases to pick you up and you have the best PS4 exclusive. It could be considered for game of the generation. Don’t even think about it, just buy it. I hope it steals your heart like it did mine.

“Overwatch”

This game stole my life from me for three years. I wish I was kidding. I’ve seen all the big first-person releases since Halo and played most of their multiplayer modes, and there’s still something so unique and stylish about “Overwatch.” It’s a six versus six first-person shooter that plays off of certain attributes that characters have, like tanks, support and offense, which can lead your team to success. Think of a modern “Team Fortress 2” with different aesthetics and mechanics.

The game’s competitive scene is some of the most fun I’ve ever had playing a video game and also provides some fun social interaction in these trying times. Don’t get me wrong, it still has its toxic moments like any multiplayer game, but it’s even fun to just sit in the lobby and talk to random people all over the world. Add balanced gameplay with a plethora of characters to learn and it becomes its own entity. I guarantee you’ll still be playing it after quarantine is over.

“Red Dead Redemption II”

“Red Dead Redemption II” is a bittersweet ode to the death of the American wild west told through the eyes of Arthur Morgan, a lifelong gang member who is just trying to do right by his troubled past in the last years of his life. The game’s hyperbolic attention to detail, emphasis on cowboy simulation and storyline — which can keep up with some of the best stories I’ve seen this century — make for just a fraction of what makes “Red Dead Redemption II” a masterpiece.

You will lose yourself in the open world which plays off of Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Colorado and Louisiana. There’s so much to do in the world and you will form your own stories as well as the ones that are told to you. You will fall in love with Dutch’s gang and question your own morality as the game progresses, pondering one of the bigger themes of the game: Is it possible to live an honorable life in a world that has never honored you?

“Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection”

If you’re looking for a bit of a shorter experience, “Uncharted” is exhilarating, playing off some of the best of Hollywood’s action-based past. “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” contains the first three games of the “Uncharted” series and they never get old, even over a decade later. Sadly, it is a PlayStation exclusive, but they are some of the best third-person shooters ever made.

The characters are lovable and hilarious, and the gameplay is linear and easy to follow. The set pieces and action sequences are still jaw-dropping and always keep you on the edge of your seat. On top of this, the games have so much heart that you can’t help but to smile until the credits roll. For fans of Indiana Jones or any action tale, “Uncharted” is for you.

Honorable Mention: The “Soulsborne” Series

The “Soulsborne” series contains brilliant video games crafted by the genius Japanese developers, From Software. These games are just as great as any listed above, but they’re not for everyone. They provide hours upon hours of grueling and difficult gameplay that can make you want to pull your hair out. Yet, once you beat that boss that’s been digging your face in the dirt or finally traverse the horrifying area that plagued you for so long, you’re rewarded with euphoric satisfaction. “Dark Souls” 1-3, “Bloodborne” and “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” are all masterful and any of them provide a good starting point for the series.

Featured Illustration: Jae-Eun Suh