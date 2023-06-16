5 queer films, shows for every type of watcher

Summer break means more relaxing days back home, which can quickly turn into monotonous bouts of free time wasted scrolling through streaming services.

For those stuck in endless queues of Continue Watching or Top Picks for You lists — fret not. The Daily’s made an algorithm list of its own, just in time for Pride. Here’s a list of LGBTQ-inclusive films and television shows for fans of all genres.

Period drama: “The Favourite” (2018)

Set in 18th century England, “The Favourite” is an Oscar-nominated black comedy sure to delight any “Pride & Prejudice” or “Bridgerton” superfan.

The film depicts a love triangle — of sorts — amongst three women: sickly Queen Anne (Olivia Coleman), her longtime confidant and lover Sarah (Rachel Weiz) and Sarah’s impoverished cousin, the palace’s newest scullery maid Abigail (Emma Stone). The two cousins soon find themselves in competition for the queen’s favor, affection and influence over her throne.

While this may not be the most historically accurate period piece, it’s still a fun watch. “The Favourite” perfectly balances classic costumed drama with bouts of strange, witty humor. Its three female leads each give award-winning performances that dig into queer relationships, power dynamics and how they influence one another.

“The Favourite” is available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Animation: “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (2018-2020)

Saturday-morning cartoon lovers should look into the underrated “She-Ra and the Princess of Power,” a 2018 reboot series of the 1980s sword-wielding icon.

The five-season show is led by Adora, aka the legendary Princess of Power, She-Ra. Adora uses her newly obtained magical powers to rebuild the Princess Alliance to fight against evil, monstrous invaders known as the Hoarde.

“She-Ra”’s planetary setting, Etheria, places itself in a casually inclusive world. Etheria is completely absent of gender conformity or heteronormativity. Some of the show’s central plot also explores queer love and struggles. Although the show concluded in 2020, it continues to be lauded for its inclusivity within the animation genre.

All five seasons of “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” are available to stream on Netflix.

Documentary: “Disclosure” (2020)

Those looking for more introspective, real-life stories may be interested in Sam Feder’s “Disclosure.”

The documentary examines how Hollywood depicts transgender people in film and television. With a variety of appearances from transgender people in the industry, like Laverne Cox, Chaz Bono and Michaela Jae-Rodriguez, the film shows audiences how such depictions impact transgender lives and media culture.

Aside from insight from real-life stars, “Disclosure” guides viewers through a unique media lesson. The film demonstrates how not all transgender depictions on-screen are inclusive or accurate, and emphasizes how American cinema has played a damaging part in LGBTQ+ history. This GLAAD Media Award-winning film is perfect for those interested in the steady progression that has led to the present-day depiction of honest and truthful LGBTQ+ characters in mainstream media.

“Disclosure” is available to watch on Netflix.

Comedy: “Sort Of” (2021-)

Others in need of a laugh should turn to Bilal Baig’s under-the-radar comedy series “Sort Of.”

The Canadian sitcom stars creator Bilal Baig, who plays Sabi, a gender-fluid millennial. Throughout the series, Sabi tries to balance a number of identities: being a child of Pakistani immigrant parents, working as a bartender at an LGBTQ+ book café and being a couples’ child caregiver.

This big-hearted show is equal parts hilarious and representative. The show’s success is in depicting Sabi’s struggles as a 20-something just trying to figure it out, which is universally applicable to a wide audience, through a more personal queer POC lens. Fans seem to agree, as the show was renewed for its third season last December.

The first two seasons of “Sort Of” are available to stream on Max.

Horror: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” (2022)

A24 horror thriller “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is a great watch for those looking for a modern fright.

When a hurricane hits, a group of 20-somethings gets stuck in a remote mansion. Soon after, party-game-gone-wrong lands the group in the middle of a whodunit slasher. Friends turn enemies as each group member tries to discover who’s behind the evolving trail of dead bodies.

The film’s hilarious cast is full of suspicious suspects, including its two queer leads, Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and Bee (Maria Bakalova). The comedy slasher follows a longtime trend of embracing queer characters in horror but in a newer, Gen Z fashion. The fun, frustrating flick is one of horror’s funniest recent additions.

“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is available to watch on Showtime and Paramount+.

Featured Illustration by Isabella Isquierdo