5 series you probably haven’t watched yet

Despite thousands of titles carried on streaming platforms, it can feel like there’s nothing good left to watch. The good news is you’ve definitely missed some good ones.

“Lost” (2004-2010)

“If I don’t play ping pong every 108 minutes the whole island’s gonna explode.”

When Oceanic Flight 815 is struck by an unknown force, Jack’s father is in a casket in the cargo hold, Charlie’s in the bathroom doing cocaine and Claire’s weeks away from having her baby.

Stranded on an island thousands of miles off course, the survivors quickly learn if they can’t live together, they will die alone. Also, polar bears live on tropical islands, the pilot was snatched by a cloud of black smoke and that guy over there…? He definitely wasn’t on the plane when it crashed.

Starring Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lily, Daniel Dae Kim and dozens of others, Emmy Award-winning “Lost” is some of the best TV has to offer. With its gripping plot twists, captivating score and staggering cinematography, the J.J. Abrams series is far from the typical cheesy 2000s drama.

Don’t be deterred by people who say it had the worst ending of all time. If you’re on the fence, wait until the end of the third episode to decide. It’s one of the best episodes of the series and there’s a reference to Denton.

The show can be viewed in full on Hulu.

“Veep” (2012-2019)

“If men got pregnant you could get an abortion at an ATM.”

In this vulgar HBO Max comedy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Selina Meyer. She’s basically Leslie Knope from “Parks and Recreation” if she were corrupt, self-absorbed and the first female vice president of the United States.

Being VP isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. POTUS refuses to call her, she doesn’t get invited to any of the important meetings and all of the men underestimate her.

Selina and her henchmen – right-hand man Gary Walsh, chief of staff Amy Brookheimer, Dan Egan and Jonah Ryan – are truly some of the worst D.C. has to offer. They’ll bribe the Chinese government, send White House officials to jail and rig elections to make sure they come out on top.

“Veep” is arguably the funniest workplace-mockumentary series, surpassing classics like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” No matter how many immoral decisions and insulting comments the characters make, viewers will somehow still find themselves rooting for them.

Starring Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Tony Hale and Timothy Simons, “Veep” is an underrated comedy that will make you seriously concerned about what really happens at the Oval Office.

“Mindhunter” (2017-2019)

“How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?”

Based on the 1995 nonfiction book by FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit founder John E. Douglas, FBI agents Bill Tench and Holden Ford travel to penitentiaries across the United States to get inside the heads of mass murderers.

A Netflix Original, “Mindhunter” – directed by Oscar-nominated David Fincher – stars Holt McCallany, Jonathan Groff and Anna Torv in their darkest roles yet. The fictionalized Ford and Tench come face to face with history’s most notorious murderers to study them and prevent more serial murders.

This two-season series, though short, is some of Fincher’s best work. The series’ depiction of Kemper, Berkowitz and Manson is bone-chilling but impossible to look away from. If you’re a true crime junkie who hasn’t given this series a shot, you’re missing out.

“Schitt’s Creek” (2015-2020)

“I don’t skate through life, David. I walk through life in really nice shoes.”

In this Emmy award-winning Canadian sitcom, the wealthy Rose family hits rock bottom when they suddenly find themselves broke. The only thing the family has left to their name is a small town Johnny and Moira bought as a joke – Schitt’s Creek.

With their children Alexis and David in tow, Johnny and Moira move to Schitt’s Creek and must learn to navigate their new life without luxury.

Created by and starring father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, with Annie Murphey, Catherine O’Hara and Emily Hampshire along for the ride, “Schitt’s Creek” is one of the best light-hearted sitcoms available on Netflix.

“Fringe” (2008-2013)

“The time we had together, we stole.”

FBI “Fringe” Special agent Olivia Dunham investigates supernatural and odd occurrences with Peter and Walter Bishop in Abrams’ 2008 drama sci-fi. The series of cases they solve eventually lead to the discovery of a parallel universe and a past that has been hidden from them.

Starring Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Lance Reddick and Michael Cerveris, “Fringe” pulls viewers in with its plot twists and lovable characters.

Admittedly, the first season of “Fringe” kind of feels like an “X-Files” rip-off with its scientific oddities and 2000s feel. If you stick around through the first season, however, “Fringe” ramps up the drama and plotline and runs with it. Seasons 2 and 3 are well worth the wait.

“Fringe” is available to stream on HBO Max.

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia