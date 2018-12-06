5 things to do over winter break

With the end of the semester on the horizon, maybe the thought of how you are going to spend four whole weeks of winter break has you panicking. Well fear not for here are five ideas you can do over the break to save you from wintertime boredom:

No. 1: Find a seasonal job

If the school year and all its expenses have left your pockets empty, the break might be a good time to find a seasonal job. Babysitting, raking leaves or working the cash register at your local supermarket are all simple yet effective ways to make a little extra cash while you’re not bogged down with the stress of school. For those of us who like to plan ahead, spring break is right around the corner, so if you want to save a little for whatever you’re planning to do then, now would be a great time.

No. 2: Volunteer

Volunteering is an awesome, selfless way to spend some of your extra free time — plus, volunteer hours never look bad on a resumé. Schools, retirement homes and food banks are all places that could likely use a helping hand during the busy holiday season. A quick Google search can help you find volunteer opportunities specific to your area.

No. 3: Read

When you are ready to wind down, winter break is the perfect opportunity to curl up with a good book. New releases like Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” have generated plenty of buzz lately so it might be a good one to check out while you have the time. For the kid in you, revisiting classics like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” or the “Polar Express” might be just what you need to officially put you in the holiday spirit.

No. 4: Listen to music

2018 has blessed us with a bounty of new music, with new albums from artists ranging from Ariana Grande and Travis Scott to Fall Out Boy and The Story So Far, and everything in between. If any major album releases slipped under your radar with all of the studying you were doing, now might be a good time to give them a listen, especially with the Grammys coming up in February.

No. 5: See a movie

The holidays are in full swing, so why not stay in, make some cocoa and have a movie marathon? Channels like Freeform and Hallmark are known for pulling out the holiday classics — as well an admittedly cheesy and completely predictable rom-com or two — to put you in the holiday spirit. When you are ready to get off the couch and out in to the real world, there are plenty of movies already in or soon to hit theaters you may want to take a look at as well: “Creed II” (Nov. 21), “Mary Queen of Scots” (Dec. 7) and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Dec. 13).

For everyone valiantly trudging along these last few weeks of the semester: Hang in there —you’re so close to the end.

