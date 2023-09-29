50 years after hip-hop’s founding, this summer’s top 5 songs reign supreme

This year, the genre of hip-hop and rap turned 50 years old. To celebrate, here are the summer’s top hip-hop and rap songs.

“Put It On Da Floor Again” by Latto feat. Cardi B

Released on June 2, Latto’s collaboration with Cardi B became an instant trend on social media. The notable lyrics, “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new,” started a trend in which people covered their heads with plastic bags and ripped them open, revealing their “brand new” look. The lyrics in the song provide a boost of confidence and the feeling of success. In the music video, Latto and Cardi B are draped in diamonds, throwing money and drinking 1800 Tequila Cristalino. Their appearances and actions show a high level of status. The powerful and active tone the rappers use in the song gives a sensation of acting and feeling “brand new.”

“Hellcats SRTs” by Sexyy Red

Released on June 9, “Pound Town” rapper Sexyy Red’s popularity blew up over the summer. Her popularity rose when she released the “Hood Hottest Princess” album, which included “Hellcats SRTS.” A hellcat is a Dodge vehicle powered by a supercharged V-8 engine. In the song, Sexyy Red used the adlib “yoom” to visualize what the Dodge’s engine sounded like. Throughout the song, a car speeding on the tracks is heard throughout the music. “Hellcat SRTs” sounds like the type of song that would be heard at a racetrack. The sound effects and adlibs help create an image of riding in the V-8 engine-powered vehicle. Because of the same features, listeners recognize instantly that Sexyy Red is the song’s artist. Her use of adlibs and type of lyrics create the trademark for Sexyy Red’s style.

“Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] by Nicki Minaj feat. Ice Spice, Aqua

Released on June 23, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj collaborated for the second time on the song for the “Barbie” movie soundtrack. “Barbie World” is a remix from the original “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, released in 1997; that is why she is included in the track. Ice Spice and Minaj alternate rapping, keeping a steady flow with the lyrics. Along with Ice Spice’s signature drill-type rhythm, “Barbie World” fits the style for the high-grossing “Barbie” movie. The song relates to the film and the doll, like Barbie’s prominent color, pink, which is mentioned multiple times in the lyrics. Ice Spice and Minaj, with their style of rap and rhythm, created the perfect ending song that catered to the movie.

“Endless Fashion” by Lil Uzi Vert feat. Nicki Minaj

Released on June 30 on the album “Pink Tape,” “Endless Fashion” was a collaboration between Lil Uzi Vert and Minaj. The calm and mellow beat of the song gives the lyrics a melodic feeling. The mix of singing and rapping creates smooth transitions between the two rappers. While Lil Uzi Vert uses a higher tone in the song to represent the high and “endless fashion,” Minaj uses a soft and sweet tone to maintain the flow. It changes when Minaj begins to rap on the pause in the song where a new beat is introduced. Even though the rhythm is different, both rappers still keep the same style present at the beginning.

“K Toven” by Kaliii feat. DJ Smallz 732

Kaliii’s “K Toven,” produced by DJ Smallz 732, was released on July 20. Like “Put It On Da Floor Again,” the song went viral on TikTok. “K Toven” is a different type of hip-hop and rap from the others on the list. Instead of using the usual drill or trap rhythm, the song is an orchestral hip-hop. Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Für Elise” is remixed in the song’s running type beat. It is unique and unexpected that hip-hop is evolving into different forms but keeping to its roots. Kaliii’s rapping in “K Toven” almost sounds like a whisper, fitting with the calm and classical piano of “Für Elise.” In the music video, the dancers’ footwork matches the “clapping” of the rhythm, creating a feeling of excitement, adrenaline and the urge to dance along with the beat. Kaliii remixed the classical song and turned it into the genre of hip-hop and rap that is loved and recognizable today.

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza