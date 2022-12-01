6 local opportunities to lend a hand during the holidays

The winter holiday season is officially upon us. In addition to crossing off loved ones’ wish lists, it can also be the perfect time to get involved in the season of giving.

From food drives to animal shelter donations, Denton County provides a variety of festive service opportunities to give back to the community. Here are some local organizations to support amid holiday sales and online shopping.

Denton Holiday Lighting Festival Toy Drive – Dec. 2

The Denton Holiday Lighting Festival is a volunteer-led, family-friendly event that has illuminated Downtown Denton since 1988. This year’s event will host both an in-person and virtual toy drive to benefit Cumberland Youth and Family Services. The organization supports youth, young adults and families by providing personalized and age-appropriate supportive services and counseling, as well as stable housing.

In-person, unwrapped toy donations will be collected at the festival on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Festival drop-off locations are highlighted on the event map. Virtual donations can be given on the event’s website and range from $5 to $100. For more information about the event, toy drive and how to get involved, visit dentonholidaylighting.com.

Lovepacs Denton Adopt-a-Box – through Dec. 5

Lovepacs will be collecting holiday pantry boxes for local families in need. The organization asks that participants pick up a box from one of five locations listed on their website before filling it up at home. Participants can also sponsor a box online for $25.

Each box should be filled with dry pasta and sauce, jelly, peanut butter, cereal, dried milk, canned chili, canned chicken or tuna, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned pasta, boxed mac and cheese, ramen, microwavable popcorn, applesauce, oatmeal and granola bars. More information can be found under the donate food tab on Lovepac’s website.

The boxes must be returned to any of the pickup locations by Dec. 5. Other pantry drop-off times can be found by emailing Denton@Lovepacs.org.

Captiva Hair Salon & Spa’s Pajama Rama – through Dec. 8

Captiva Denton is giving the gift of new pajamas this holiday season. Through Dec. 8, the salon will collect pajamas ranging from infant to adult sizes. The donations will benefit Texas-based charity Pajama Rama, which provides comfort and hope to children’s hospitals and community organizations serving children and teens in need.

Donated clothes must be new with tags. Every donation will enter participants in a contest for a free BaBylissPRO flat iron. Online donations can also be made at pajama-rama.com.

Giving Grace: Christmas Event – Dec. 9

Local nonprofit Giving Grace serves individuals and families with children across Denton County who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. This December, the organization will host their Christmas Event, which will provide a party and toys for children, as well as food for families in need.

Giving Grace is in need of volunteers for a variety of positions, including food donations, set-up, clean-up and their toy donation moving crew. Volunteers can sign up online. The Dec. 9 event will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information on volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at givinggrace.org.

CASA of Denton County’s Holiday Gift Card Drive – through Dec. 14

Denton County’s chapter of Court Appointed Special Advocates for children, provides the community with trained volunteers to advocate for abused children and promote awareness about such issues. The association is now collecting gift cards to Target, Walmart and Amazon, as well as Visa or Mastercard for families this holiday season.

Gift cards must be in denominations ranging from $25 to $100 and delivered to the CASA office at 614 N. Bell Avenue. Donations for the drive can also be given online. Holiday gift cards will be collected before Dec. 15, the planned date of distribution. Anything donated after will be used for other needs, as CASA Denton accepts gift cards year-round.

FUMC December Mission Corner: McNatt Animal Shelter – throughout December

First United Methodist Church of Denton will collect donations for the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center throughout the month of December. The shelter will utilize donations to make animals more comfortable during their stay.

Accepted donations include natural dog and cat treats, kitty litter, new or used towels and small, non-electric blankets. FUMC will collect donations each Sunday at worship. They can also be brought to the church’s Ivy League Garden entrance on Locust Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Visit fumcdenton.com for more information on the shelter drive and other donation opportunities.

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla