6 university resources all students should know

As the fall semester ramps up, sharing a campus with over 40,000 students can be overwhelming. To combat these stressors, the university offers several accessible resources to help navigate the school year. Here are six on-campus resources every eagle should know about.

Student Health and Wellness Center

The Student Health and Wellness Center is the on-campus medical clinic for students. Primary health care services are available, as well as immunizations, basic diagnostic x-rays, walk-in STD testing and dietitian services. Dental, optical and chiropractic services are also offered.

The center’s pharmacy permanently closed on Aug. 12. University prescription services are now transferred to the CVS Pharmacy on Hickory Street unless otherwise requested.

To make a SHWC appointment visit the patient portal at myosh.unt.edu, call at 940-565-2333 or stop by the center on the second floor of Chestnut Hall. Provider visits are by appointment only. More information is available on the center’s webpage.

Student Legal Services

The Student Legal Service office offers a wide variety of legal guidance to counsel, advise and represent university students. SLS handles a range of cases, including debt collection, domestic violence, landlord and tenant issues and auto accidents. While general advice is available, SLS does not represent students in criminal matters, such as traffic tickets.

The office cannot advise students on conflicts involving other university students or the university itself. If SLS cannot provide the help students require, they can refer them to another office – on or off-campus – that may be able to offer assistance.

SLS is located in Chestnut Hall, Suite 115. Legal clinic times can be found on the office’s webpage. To reach the office students can email StudentLegal@unt.edu or call 940-565-2614.

Survivor Advocate

The university’s Survivor Advocate department helps students struggling with trauma and harassment. Its role is to provide support to students who have been impacted by relational or sexual violence, harassment, trauma or stalking.

Whether the incident occurred before or during a student’s enrollment at the university, the SA department advocates on behalf of students. The office assists with reporting options, housing and academic accommodations and connecting students with other resources.

The SA department is found in the Union, Suite 411. The office can be reached via email at SurvivorAdvocate@unt.edu or by calling 940-565-2648. Visit the SA department page for more information.

Counseling and Testing Services

Counseling and Testing Services offers psychological counseling, as well as academic and professional testing services. There, students can receive career and vocational counseling.

Additional CTS appointments include individual, couple and group therapy services. Online and paper test proctoring services are also offered and are available for exams like the TSI, GRE and various professional certifications.

The counseling center is located at Chestnut Hall, Suite 313, and testing is at the Gateway Center, Room 140. Contact the CTS office at CounselingandTestingServices@unt.edu or GatewayTesting@unt.edu. More information about services and appointments can be found on the CTS webpage.

Writing Center, Learning Center

The university Writing Center helps writers at all levels improve their academic skills. The center offers undergraduate and graduate tutoring both online and in-person. There, trained tutors assist students with grammar, punctuation, citation styles, course papers and more.

The Learning Center provides guidance on a wider range of academic skills and courses. The center offers one-on-one tutoring, academic coaching and peer-led supplemental instruction. Whether a student needs help with math, science or history, the Learning Center is one of the university’s main resources for academic assistance.

Visit the Writing Center at Sage Hall, Room 150 or the Learning Center in Room 170. See the centers’ websites for more information about services and inquiries.

Career Center

The Career Center empowers students to identify and achieve goals for their individual career success. A variety of services, such as career and internship advising, virtual career fairs and resources and employer information sessions, are available to students. On-demand career services are offered online and in-person to help prepare students for current and future careers.

The center is expanding its programs and offerings, which can be found on its webpage. The site also features a variety of videos with more information about internship, mentorship and career opportunities.

In-person Career Center drop-in appointments are located in Sage Hall, Suite 280. Ambassadors can also be met via phone or Zoom through Navigate. Drop-in appointments are available Monday through Thursday noon to 3:00 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to noon.

Featured Image: Two student employees pose for a photo in the Writing Center in Sage Hall at the University of North Texas. Photo by Matt Iaia