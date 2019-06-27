7 Games featured at E3 2019 to look forward to

E3 2019 has come and gone, leaving gamers ready to shell out the money necessary to play all the games that will come out in the next years. Two RPG’s competed to show why they’re the future of gaming, old properties are being adapted for old audiences, and old heroes attempt to return to the limelight. Here’s a list of 10 games featured at E3 that made a big splash.

After being announced at last year’s E3, fans of the action franchise had been waiting for more news and they got it when gameplay was showed at X Box Game Studios presentation on June 9. A sequel to Gears of War 4, the game centers around Kait Diaz, an Outrider of Locust descent who attempts to find the origins of her Locust family. “Gears 5” will be released Sept. 10, a part of Xbox’s new Play Anywhere service.

From Obsidian Entertainment, creators of “Fallout: New Vegas,” “The Outer Worlds” is a new RPG on the scale of Knight of the Old Republic. It sees the player wake up on a ship after 70 years in cryosleep to discover the world is owned by various corporations that have occupied the galaxy. In the fashion of most RPGs, the game does not have to be played sequentially and your actions have an effect on the gameplay. “The Outer Worlds” will be released on Oct. 25.

Fans of this franchise have been clamoring for the next release and they’re getting two things to hold them over. The developers also announced a sequel to the much loved “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” which unfortunately doesn’t have a release date. A remake of “Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” will be released on Sept. 20 of this year, promising a good dose of nostalgia for people replaying the game on Switch.

Despite being published by EA, it’s hard not to feel excited about “Fallen Order.” Almost resembling the critically acclaimed and fan-favorite “The Force Unleashed” franchise, it will give the player a chance to channel the force themselves. EA’s previous star Wars titles receive flack for the lack of force using and content. “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” will be released Nov. 15.

The box office juggernauts now turn their attention to the world of gaming. Square Enix’s adaption of the popular Marvel franchise was met with mixed reviews when the trailer was revealed on June 10 but it didn’t stop the project from being one of the most talked about coming out of the 3-day event. The developers promised an all new story that will change the way we look at or favorite heroes. It will be released May 15 of 2020.

Halo hopes to return to its former glory as the flagship of Xbox when it releases along within 2020. The series has taken a dip with its last two entries. “Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians,” but hopes to rise by doubling down on Master Chief and finishing the Reclaimer saga that 343 Industries started in Guardians.

Originally announced in 2012, it was a dream come true for many fans to learn that the game will actually be released in this lifetime. The surprise of John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, having a starring role in the game is the icing on the cake. This RPG will transport players to Night City, where you must navigate a society contingent on robotics, an army controlled internet, cybernetic alterations, and a world so dangerous that everyone shoots to kill. “Cyberpunk 2077” will be released April 16 of 2020.

Featured Image: Courtesy of Gears of War