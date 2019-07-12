8 Reasons to see ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

As of July 3, the historic “Phase Three” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to a close with the release of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” We’ll celebrate by giving you eight reasons to see the new movies.

More Comic-Accurate Spider-Man

In the last two Spider-Man series, fans of the comics have complained that the Spidey on screen was not an accurate depiction. Tobey Maguire was around 25 portraying a nerdy 18-year-old, and the Andrew Garfield movies made The Clone Saga look simple. In this film, Peter is still a high school student struggling to adjust to a world without his mentor. Despite his various cool suits, it still feels like he’s learning how to be his best self, something that was lacking in the two previous series of movies.

Endgame Aftermath

Everyone was left shocked and empty after “Avengers:Endgame” was released. “Far From Home” picks up not long after and successfully builds the world where half of the universe’s population has returned. It’s not something that’s glossed over, and neither is the death of Tony. Feige wasn’t kidding when he said that this movie is really the end of Phase 3.

High School Atmosphere

While the film’s setting is rarely actually a school, the plan to have a Spider-Man movie for the latter three years of Spidey’s high school career works really well. It’s nice to have Peter interacting with characters he’s never really interacted with before: his classmates. It also builds anticipation for the introduction of the Osborn family and maybe even Felecia Hardy when university comes around.

Location

Amazingly shot on location in London, Venice, Prague, Berlin and the Netherlands (places the kids on the field trip go), it’s a beautiful film. It provides an awesome background for the stellar action scenes. The moments where the characters are just talking are amazing as well. You never forget that these are teenagers trying to enjoy their trip across Europe.

Mysterio

The fish bowl finally made it onto the big screen, and he doesn’t disappoint. It’s also very surprising that Jake Gyllenhaal wasn’t cast in a superhero flick before. Mysterio is one of most notorious Spidey villains, so speculation about his true motives ran rampant before the release of the film. While not spoiling much, I will say it is not a Captain Marvel/Skrull situation, and he is more than a formidable foe.

Comedic Moments

As with every MCU movie, it’s part super-hero movie/part 80’s teen comedy. Tom Holland is backed by a talented and comedic cast featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Jon Favreau, J.B Smooth and Jacob Batalon. Each do their part in supporting Holland and giving relief from the film’s emotional center.

Zendaya

While casting her was originally controversial, the young actress continues to shine in here role as Peter’s love interest Michelle “M.J” Jones. She’s more than a love interest though. Easily one of the smartest characters in the movie, she eventually realizes who Peter really is and helps him figure out the biggest twist in the movie.

End Credit Scenes

I won’t talk about it here, because it’s a spoiler that has ramifications that affect everything going forward. That’s a little dramatic, but it’s true. It’s been known for a while that it was going to happen, so go experience the moment yourself.

