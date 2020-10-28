90’s sitcoms are the pinnacle of TV

If you have not sat down and binged watched a sitcom from the ’90s, what are you waiting for? Each show has something for everyone. If you want a healthy family dynamic, you have “Full House,” “Family Matters” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” If you are more into friendship, “Living Single” and “Friends” can give you exactly what you are looking for. If you like more of the teen angst dramas, I highly recommend “Moesha,” “Saved by The Bell” and “Sister, Sister.” I mean it when I say TV truly hit differently in the ‘90s.

Being born in the 2000s comes with many benefits like growing up with more technological advances, but I did not get the full television experience I could have if I were born earlier. While current TV shows are good, they will likely not be talked about in the future and hold little to no cultural value that will make it stand the test of time.

One of the things that made ‘90s shows so great was their ability to tackle social issues in a single episode. Writers and directors dedicated whole episodes to targeting social problems and aired them without the worry about it being taken down. A show that did this often was the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

An episode I specifically remember is “Blood is Thicker than Mud.” The episode finds Carlton being denied a place in the Phi Beta Gamma fraternity, being called a sellout for his flamboyance and supposed privileged upbringing. However, Carlton worked harder to gain the same opportunity as Will and was still denied the opportunity because of his parents’ economic status. This episode brought awareness to the internal disconnect within a community, a social issue that still takes place to this day.

“Full House” was another show that drew a lot of attention to certain social issues. The family show, known for its light-hearted and wholesome nature, dealt with problems like anxiety, drinking and bullying. Witty catchphrases were not the only thing the directors, producers and actors brought to television. Their incorporating tough issues into their episodes are part of the reason that makes the ‘90s era of television so great.

‘90s Sitcoms were filled with pure energy. They did not need high-tech cameras and special effects to make a good show. That atmosphere captivated audiences and it feels like I am actually a part of the characters’ lives. I find them to bring me more laughter than shows currently on air. Heck, I even like the corny audience laugh track they added!

I love ‘90s shows now, but I am sure living in the ‘90s would be better than being able to instantly stream their shows, listen to their music, and recycle their clothing style. The ‘90s was a time of cultural excellence and their sitcoms were the prime time of television. So with that being said, does anyone have a time machine I can borrow?

Featured Illustration by Austin Banzon