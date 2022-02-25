A guide to modern concert etiquette and safety

Concert etiquette is a topic that has been reevaluated since the infamous Travis Scott Astroworld incident, where 10 people lost their lives. There are many tips we can learn and memorize to keep everybody safe. Whether you’re a seasoned concert-goer or a newbie, there is always a helpful tip to be learned and explored when it comes to concert safety and etiquette.

When attending a concert, you should never go by yourself. But if you do, try to make friends with the other attendees. This contributes to your safety by having other people aware of you and your surroundings. You could be at risk of being abducted if someone sees you’re at the concert by yourself.

When you are with multiple people, you are more likely to remember things, like where you parked or where the nearest exits and entrances are. Concert venues can range anywhere from local hole-in-the-wall bars to massive stadiums. Regardless of venue size, knowing the area and venue is important — you never know if there is an emergency that’ll require you to evacuate the premises. If you are by yourself, you are more likely to get caught in hysteria in the event of an emergency.

When preparing for a concert, you and your friends should always have a plan. You should have your tickets ready, know where to park and find the nearest entrance to the venue. Also, have a plan for when you get inside the venue. If it’s a regular indoor venue, you should make yourself aware of exits and the fact you will be standing for prolonged periods of time in a crowd of people.

Concerts are always highly anticipated because you get to see your favorite artist perform. It is understandable to want to be as close as possible to the artist for a better view – however, the bigger the venue, the bigger the crowd, which can cause some anxiety for people trying to get a better view. Even if you arrive late, you should always assume your place in the crowd and not try to push up to the front.

Pushing to the front causes a ripple effect within the whole crowd because everyone is shoulder to shoulder so any movement forward will be felt all around. This is especially dangerous in bigger crowds when people in the back are trying to push their way forward. These human stampedes cause people to get crushed, especially those who are standing at the front barricade because the added force from the back crushes their bodies against the barricade. This can cause serious injuries and potential harm to other attendants. If you want a front spot at a concert, arrive a few hours early in order to acquire a good view. This tip is more for concerts that are general admission rather than seated venues.

Outdoor festivals are quite different because they are all-day events where you are outside walking around and seeing artists play at different stages. For festivals, you should follow the same rules listed above — just modify them for the specific venue.

An important tip to add is to stay hydrated. This is important when going to all-day festivals because they usually take place in the summertime. You are likely to suffer as a result of not staying properly hydrated. It’s more common than you might think to become dehydrated at a concert — with standing for prolonged times, dancing or singing — your physical exertion is only one way to become quickly exhausted.

You should always find ways to prevent reaching that point. This includes overconsumption of alcohol and drug intake. People oftentimes drink or do drugs during a concert because it’s part of the fun musical experience or helps them better enjoy the concert. This could be very dangerous health-wise, especially in hot temperatures. Alcohol should not substitute water because it can lead to dehydration and you can pass out.

You should never take an unknown drug from a random person. There is a chance the drug could be laced with other substances such as fentanyl, which has become more prevalent over the years. Taking unknown substances could lead to overdose or even death. It would help to educate yourself on the effects of these drugs so you are better aware when near them. You could potentially help someone suffering from overdose symptoms.

These are some of the more important etiquette and safety tips for concerts and festivals that you should follow. They ensure everyone’s safety and make the most out of your musical experience.

