‘A Haunting in Venice’ stays true to its roots despite a paranormal shift

Hercule Poirot is on the case.

Based on Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel “Hallowe’en Party,” the film “A Haunting in Venice’’ has surpassed expectations in the detective fiction genre by crossing into the realm of horror and thrill.

Following the success of director Kenneth Branagh’s Christie adaptations, “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile,” “A Haunting in Venice” switches things up and dives head-first into the paranormal with the highest kill count yet.

“A Haunting in Venice’’ is Branagh’s third movie within the franchise, directing and portraying the great mustached detective himself, Hercule Poirot. Starring alongside him are Michelle Yeoh and Tina Fey, as well as other well-renowned actors.

With a new cast and story comes new suspects. Each character largely sticks to the stereotypes set forth by the two preceding films, including a doctor of the group and a new prestigious diva. It was a shame to have such similar characters return, but there’s a twist on these new suspects: they are all haunted in some form. No one is safe, including Poirot. Everyone is hiding a secret and none are overlooked.

Set in 1949 Venice, Italy, Poirot finds himself facing a new villain — one that he cannot possibly trace. Poirot is cut off from the rest of the world until he is forced out of retirement by a friend known as Ms. Oliver (Fey) to attend a Halloween party on All Hallow’s Eve where the dead are as close as they could be.

Saddened by her daughter’s death, Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly) calls for a séance from Mrs. Reynolds (Yeoh) in the hope of hearing her daughter’s voice one last time. The case takes a turn for the worse when it is believed that the séance disturbed the souls of dead orphans who died in the Drake home when it was an orphanage. Whispers from the dead and other eerie pieces of evidence allude to the possibility that the death of Alicia Drake wasn’t an accident, but a murder.

Ghost or not, everyone is a suspect.Originally categorized as a murder mystery, Poirot’s case derails into the supernatural world. The film claims the top spot amongst its forerunners, “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile.” The movie meets the thriller standards with heart-dropping jump scares and a plot twist that holds the previous two movies by the throat.

Branagh definitely took a page or two from the hit Netflix series, “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” where everything shown on the screen may appear as it seems.

Most of Poirot’s prior cases revolved around the mysteries of “whodunit” but not “A Haunting in Venice.” The film puts to shame many thrillers within their genre, crossing over into the dark horror of ghostly activity.

The crime and mystery elements that first attracted viewers to the Hercule Poirot franchise could have easily been overshadowed by the satanic features of the film going in as a fan of the franchise. Still, Branagh knew what he was accomplishing by taking Agatha Christie’s novel to the big screens and drawing in all horror fans.

Branagh’s artistic vision is just as peculiar as the film’s predecessors, including first person point of view, almost video game-like angles. This further shatters the barrier between the film and its viewers, leaving the audience feeling as though they are in the movie alongside Poirot.

The third installment has moments of absolute terror and seems estranged from its prior movies. However, hardly any knowledge is required from its previous films to see “A Haunting in Venice.” It stands alone as a great ominous horror. When it comes to mystery, though, the film may call its two predecessors for help.

What it lacks in clues, is made up for in scares. Along with the grim essence of Halloween night, “A Haunting in Venice” sets the tone for other thrillers that are set to be released around the sinister month of October, such as “The Exorcist: Believer” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

Who’s to say that “A Haunting in Venice” does not claw its way up the horror and thriller ranks?

Peyton’s rating: 3/5

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza