A. L. Squared creates art in multiple mediums

A. L. Squared is a Denton business that sells art that’s able to be worn, hung and pasted. It was created in 2017 by artists and entrepreneurs Alondra Leungas, 24, and Aljandro Luviano, 26. After having a conversation and thoroughly thinking about what they can contribute to the world, the couple, Leungas and Luviano knew art was something they were both truly passionate about and eventually decided to open their own business.

Luengas graduated from UNT in 2017 with a degree in interdisciplinary art and design studies. She primarily focuses on creating and sketching all of the artwork for A. L. Squared.

“I’ve been an artist since I can remember — I have been enjoying art since like the first grade,” Luengas said. “I got my first sketch book in the sixth grade so I guess that was like the big start of my art journey.”

Luengas said she did not know what else she would do going into college other than being an artist.

“I was like, ‘You know what, who cares if it’s looked down on?'” Luengas said. “I definitely did it with a lot of passion, so that’s how I knew this is what I’m meant to be doing. It was a challenge but it was easy because I really enjoyed it. So that’s what I majored in and now like that’s what I do — I’m an artist.”

On the other hand, Luviano focuses primarily on the business side of A. L. Squared. He attended trade school at Brown Mackie College and is enrolled into a program of architectural drafting and design. During his childhood, Luviano moved around a lot and attended three middle schools, and as a middle child of three, money was scarce in his family.

“I was that one kid that was like, ‘Hey can I get this? Oh, well we can’t afford it,'” Luviano said. “I started seeing that as, ‘No, I’m going to change that — I’m going to get my own money so I can afford it.’ So, from there on, that’s where my entrepreneurial mind started. I have to make things happen, [and] I have to create something like I could provide a service and get money. That’s where me jumping from job to job to get experience from different environments also came into play.”

The artists started as vendors at various art festivals, their first being the local Denton festival Denton Día de los Muertos. Luviano made sure to learn how to apply to attend as a vendor, and Luengas created art for the event day.

However, as the pandemic hit in 2020, both Luviano and Luengas had to start from square one and come up with another business model so A. L. Squared could continue to be successful. As Luengas continued to produce art, Luviano also taught himself how to code to create the website, now with T-shirts, canvases and stickers sold online.

“This particular project is working out simply because I have her support and it’s just not me,” Luviano said. “It helps us because it keeps us accountable and when Alondra is not creating that much art, I’m like, Well hey, let’s create some art. I’ll help you — I’ll try to inspire you.'”

Crystal Arriaga, Luengas’ sister and Denton resident, said she believes their motivation comes from the passion they both have and the desire to have other people appreciate their art just as much as they do.

“I am very proud of them,” Arriaga said. “They were very brave and they are so unique in the way they started it. They must keep pushing through and not give up, not everything in life is easy.”

As for Luviano and Luengas, they hope to be able to travel to festivals nationwide in the future and be known as local artists from Denton while being connected with the art world as a brand.

