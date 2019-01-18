North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

A look at the Mean Green in mid-season form

A look at the Mean Green in mid-season form

A look at the Mean Green in mid-season form
January 18
17:54 2019
Men’s Basketball:

Record: (16-2, 4-1 Conference USA)

Women’s (10-6, 3-1 C-USA)

Best Win: Texas A&M Commerce
The Mean Green hosted the Lions on Nov. 14 in a 102-53 victory over the Division II program. 53 first-half points helped North Texas prolong their undefeated streak to 5-0. Redshirt freshman guard Umoja Gibson led both teams in scoring with 22 points.

Closest game: Texas-Arlington
The Mavericks traveled to Denton to play North Texas in their closest game of the season on Dec. 8. The Mean Green came out of the night on top 63-61 and pushed their record to 10-1, their best start in over 50 years. Senior guard Michael Miller led the night with 17 points.

Toughest Loss: Texas-San Antonio
The Mean Green traveled to San-Antonio and lost to the Roadrunners 76-74 on Jan. 12. This loss ended their eight-game winning streak and gave them their second loss of the season, dropping their record to 16-2. Junior guard Roosevelt Smart led both teams in scoring with 18 points.

Statistics:
Men’s: 75.6 points per game, 61.8 points allowed per game, 37.8 rebounds per game, 13.5 assists per game, 13.1 turnovers per game, 47.5 percent field goal percentage

MVP (So far…)
Junior guard Ryan Woolridge leads the team in scoring on the season with 226 points, averaging 12.6 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game. Woolridge also leads the team in assists with 89 and steals with 32.

Women’s basketball:

Record: 10-6 (3-1 C-USA)

Best Win: Houston Baptist
North Texas welcomed Houston Baptist to the Super Pit on Dec. 5 and won 100-75. The win brought the Mean Green above .500 for the first time all season. Junior center Anisha George led all scorers with 15 points.

Closest Game: Texas-San Antonio
The women’s closest game of the season came in a 57-54 loss to Texas-San Antonio on Jan. 12. This game ended a six-game winning streak and set the Mean Green’s record to 10-6. Anisha George led North Texas in scoring with 14 points.

Toughest Loss: Texas
North Texas hosted the No. 11 Longhorns in the Mean Green’s first of two Power Five matchups in pre-season play, losing 64-54. In a game that was decided by 10 points, a win against Texas would’ve improved their chances at making the March Madness tournament. Bradley led North Texas in scoring with 18 points, two behind the leading scorer for Texas.

Statistics:
Women’s: 67.7 points per game, 58.6 points allowed per game, 40.9 rebounds per game, 13.3 assists per game, 14.5 turnovers per game, 39.8 percent field goal percentage

MVP (So far…):
Redshirt sophomore guard Terriell Bradley is currently averaging 18.6 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game. Bradley leads the team with 43 steals and is on pace to surpass her head coach (Jalie Mitchell) in career scoring at North Texas. Bradley has been sidelined with an aggravated foot injury for the past two games.

Featured Image Left: Junior guard Ryan Woolidge. Image by Trevon McWilliams. Right: Junior guard Velma Mitchell. Image by Jordan Collard. 

