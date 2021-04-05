A look forward at Biden’s summer plans

On March 11, President Joe Biden gave a speech marking the year anniversary of a national shutdown in daily activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made a lot of promises, and gave a couple of future dates for Americans to look forward to.

The most prominent date announced has been May 1st, which is the day that all Americans over the age of 18 should be able to receive a vaccine for COVID-19. This is wonderful news, as many Americans have had a catastrophic change to their lives over the past year. The next exciting promise from Biden was that Americans can expect to gather in groups to celebrate the fourth of July.

Overall, this speech gives Americans a glimmer of hope for a better future in the coming months. Biden backed up his claims with announcements on vaccine development and delivery from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. He even cited the industrial efforts being undertaken as comparable to those from World War II.

With regards to news over the COVID-19 pandemic, my tendency to be a cynic and critic of the Biden Administration is finding some resistance. I genuinely believe in Biden’s claims over vaccination rates, and am feeling a similar degree of hope as a lot of my peers. He hit 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on his 58th day in office, quicker than his original promise of 100 million doses in the first 100 days.

Additionally, the House and Senate have passed the American Rescue Plan Act, the next economic stimulus package from our federal government. Biden signed that bill into law a few days after giving his speech.

However, beyond starting to appropriately handle a response to a pandemic that has affected our country for over a year, and implementing basic economic stimulus in the face of the crisis caused by COVID-19, I don’t have many more kind words for Biden. The first issue I’ve taken with his actions has been congressional Democrats needlessly pandering for Republican votes in Congress, and still gaining no Republican votes. In the Senate, Joe Manchin blocked support for a $15/hour minimum wage, even though Democrats in congress voted to include a minimum wage hike in their version of the stimulus bill.

You might be wondering why I’m criticizing Biden for actions seemingly being taken at the congressional level. But I would remind you that as president, Biden is the leader and face of the Democratic party in America right now. And, before he even assumed office, Biden was making statements about how the Democrats need “an opposition that’s principled and strong.” In a perfect world, Democrats and Republicans would need for the other to exist and work together to help our country. However, what good is all these concessions being made by Democrats if they’re not going to gain Republican votes anyway? Why is the leader of the party praising the opposing side if Democrats can’t even get their own senators to vote along party lines, as the Republicans have been doing for years now?

If Biden wants the Democratic party to be successful in the coming months and fulfill their promises to the American people, then he needs to stop constantly ceding ground to the Republicans. They have made it clear that they aren’t willing to cooperate, and right now, the Democrats have a majority in both chambers or Congress.

Featured Illustration by Pooja Patel