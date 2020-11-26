A virtual Black Friday is highly recommended

Black Friday is approaching quickly and there is going to be an urge to go out and fill all of your shopping needs. But we are still in the middle of a raging pandemic as I write this sentence, and we should all try and do our shopping from our home this year.

That new television is going to be extremely enticing to go and check out for yourself, but I can assure you that it won’t be going anywhere a couple of months from now. Televisions are the only thing I can see a slight argument for because many people like to go out and look at what they’re about to buy. People going out and risking the health of others to see what their football game is going to look like in 4K is exactly why we’re still stuck at home.

Clothes are another thing that people want to go out and try on for themselves, but to even mention how unsanitary a dressing room can be, especially during a pandemic, is something that should go without saying. I am someone who needs to try clothes on before buying them because everyone’s body is different and unique, but I also hold the safety of my loved ones above the new hoodie I have my eyes on.

Black Friday has always been a day where people swarm shopping aisles and have no regard for anyone but themselves, but this year is the one year that behavior like that cannot be tolerated at all. There are going to be thousands of people shopping out and about this year, and it terrifies me that so many people are acting as though the last eight months never happened.

Stores are starting to show some of their Black Friday sales a little early, and I really appreciate that, because it encourages people to participate online instead of in-person. There are so many retail workers who are going to be putting their health at risk this Black Friday, and it is going to be an extremely stressful time for them. I cannot tell you what to do, so if you have disregarded everything I have said, please be courteous to those who are giving up time with their family to serve you and make sure you are leaving the store satisfied. It is not hard to be patient and wear a mask. Shopping online is going to be way more beneficial and a lot safer, but if you still choose to go out and shop in person, please do so safely and be caring for everyone around you.

