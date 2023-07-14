Acclaimed Mexican restaurant moves to Denton, catering to both vegans, meat-eaters

In less than two years of opening their first restaurant, the Guillez-Torres family went from operating out of an old Sonic Drive-In building to gaining loyal customers, being featured in Bon Appétit’s 2022 list of the best new restaurants in America and relocating to Denton.

“It’s hard to open a business, after COVID a lot of restaurants were closing,” El Rincón Del Maíz co-owner Carlos Guillen said. “So for us, that was really amazing the way things happened.”

After closing their first location, El Rincón Del Maíz in Garland in January 2023, the family reopened at a second location in Denton on July 8. El Rincón Del Maíz is a Mexican taquería that is known for its two menus featuring delicious options for meat lovers and vegans alike.

The business is owned by Carlos, his wife Michell Torres and their son Gerardo Guillen. The family had never owned a restaurant before but decided to open the business based on Torres’s self-taught cooking skills.

“All the time everybody tells [Torres] she should open a restaurant and […] she just never had the courage to do it,” Carlos said. “So two years ago, I pushed her and we opened it. Then actually we got a lot of good reviews and success.”

After deciding to cut back on eating meat for her health, Torres began to experiment and create her own plant-based recipes. Torres is in charge of the food and kitchen staff, while her husband and son care for the customers and other day-to-day operations.

“We like meat, we’re the meat eaters,” Gerardo said. “But my mother has Type 2 diabetes, so she has to control her diet and not eat too much meat. She’s trying to have more options as well.”

The restaurant has been featured in articles by D Magazine and Texas Monthly, and featured at the 2023 Tastemaker Awards by Culture Map Dallas. The family was encouraged by customers from neighboring cities to move their restaurants. Because of their success, the original location was getting too small for their new customers, so the move made sense.

The family originally planned to open in McKinney but found that it would be faster to open in Denton.

“Most of our customers were from places outside of Garland, like Frisco, McKinney and Denton” Carlos said. “So many of our customers that were from out of town were coming, and they would say, ‘Hey, why don’t you open a different location? Because it takes us like 40 minutes to an hour to drive here.’”

The grand opening of the new restaurant featured a live mariachi band, festive decorations and an expanded menu with twice the amount of vegan items.

The vegan menu includes options like the popular hibiscus and cauliflower tacos and a list of eight different tortilla flavors to choose from. These plant-based items feature ingredients such as hibiscus, jack fruit, chickpeas and plantains, to expand options beyond typical soy-based meat substitutes. Customers who want to eat more traditional foods can also have vegan versions of traditional Mexican dishes like menudo, chilaquiles and tostadas.

“The good thing about having two menus is that everybody can eat in the same place,” Carlos said. “So everyone’s welcome.”

The family hopes that the proximity of college campuses will attract younger customers who are beginning or open to trying new foods. The restaurant is offering students 15 percent off discounts and will soon add alcoholic drinks to their menu after acquiring a liquor license.

“I’m vegan, and I’m always looking for new places in Denton to try,” said Willow Knight, materials science senior and El Rincón grand opening attendee. “The vegan restaurants are great, but sometimes I get a little bored of the same five places and I enjoy going to a new place and ordering something I’ve never had before.”

The family is currently discussing plans to open a second location in Frisco later in the year. As for now, they aspire for more prominent location and a more extensive menu to work to attract El Rincón Del Maíz to a new city of customers looking for authentic Mexican cuisine.

“As a family working together, it is challenging from time to time,” Gerardo said. “But in the end, we just feel happy that we get to work together.”

Featured Image: A grand opening sign hangs at the entrance of El Rincon del Maiz’s new Denton location at E. McKinney St. on July 8, 2023. Makayla Brown