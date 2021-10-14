ACL Fest returns to Austin after COVID-19-driven hiatus

With vaccine cards or negative COVID-19 tests in hand and masks secured over their faces, 75,000 festival-goers flocked to Zilker Park each day this weekend for Weekend Two of the 20th annual Austin City Limits Festival.

Across two weekends, eight stages and more than 130 bands, fans saw three days of performances from the lineup, headlined by George Strait, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Rüfüs Du Sol, Tyler, the Creator and Duran Duran.

Out of the performers, more than 20 are Texas natives, including Strait, Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Pumas, St. Vincent, Marc Rebillet, Surfaces, Dayglow, Missio, Charley Crockett, Heartless Bastards, Asleep at the Wheel, Nané, Riders Against the Storm, Mike Melinoe and Deezie Brown.

The 2021 festival sold out in three hours when tickets dropped in May, which is record-breaking speed for the event. Performers and attendees traveled from across the U.S. to celebrate the weekend’s festivities.

Featured Image: Megan Thee Stallion performs at Austin City Limits on Oct. 8, 2021. Photo by Jami Hitchcock