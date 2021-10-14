North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

ACL Fest returns to Austin after COVID-19-driven hiatus

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

ACL Fest returns to Austin after COVID-19-driven hiatus

ACL Fest returns to Austin after COVID-19-driven hiatus
October 14
09:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
October 14th, 2021

October 14th, 2021

With vaccine cards or negative COVID-19 tests in hand and masks secured over their faces, 75,000 festival-goers flocked to Zilker Park each day this weekend for Weekend Two of the 20th annual Austin City Limits Festival.

Across two weekends, eight stages and more than 130 bands, fans saw three days of performances from the lineup, headlined by George Strait, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Rüfüs Du Sol, Tyler, the Creator and Duran Duran.

Out of the performers, more than 20 are Texas natives, including Strait, Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Pumas, St. Vincent, Marc Rebillet, Surfaces, Dayglow, Missio, Charley Crockett, Heartless Bastards, Asleep at the Wheel, Nané, Riders Against the Storm, Mike Melinoe and Deezie Brown.

The 2021 festival sold out in three hours when tickets dropped in May, which is record-breaking speed for the event. Performers and attendees traveled from across the U.S. to celebrate the weekend’s festivities.

Featured Image: Megan Thee Stallion performs at Austin City Limits on Oct. 8, 2021. Photo by Jami Hitchcock

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Maria Lawson

Maria Lawson

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@tarpwill: Turns out I really enjoyed No Time to Die, the final James Bond movie for Daniel Craig.It’s messy in different aspects but also a beautifully made blockbuster with emotional heft and great action.For @ntdaily https://t.co/xSQ2MGZcQg

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: 'No Time to Die': a solid, chaotic goodbye to Daniel Craig's James Bond📝@tarpwill https://t.co/73gPcNMxf9

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Football brothers show bond on and off the field📝@Kvn_Wlkr14 https://t.co/JaSKSxToRP

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Kvn_Wlkr14: Go check out my first story in this week's issue along with many other amazing stories from the @ntdaily staff!!@MeanGreenFB @GabrielMurphy_ @GraysonMurph_ @UNTsocial https://t.co/qRHwD7ar9B

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@OberkromJaden: so many talented writers/photographers/illustrators/editors!!!!! https://t.co/r25yyAAxMr

- 7 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram