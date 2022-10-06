Adjustment and lessons define Sugiyama’s time with women’s golf

8,673 miles away from her homeland in Queensland, Australia, sophomore Sakura Sugiyama knew she made the right choice by joining women’s golf.

“Coming all the way to the other side of the world — it was a really good decision,” Sugiyama said. “Everything has been amazing, I couldn’t have asked for a better team and a better university to study and improve my game [at].”

During high school, Sugiyama planned on attending college and earning her degree, but did not know where she wanted to continue. Several key factors played a role in her recruitment process at North Texas, but Sugiyama said head coach Michael Akers made the largest impact on her decision.

“The main factor [of why I came] to North Texas was Coach [Akers] and how much he wanted me to join the team,” Sugiyama said. “Since the time I got here, he has always believed in me and always helps me stay encouraged in myself by having a positive mindset.”

In the team’s first competition of the year, Sugiyama led the Mean Green with a 22nd-place finish. This marked her first appearance in the team’s lineup since February of last season. Akers said he is well aware of her improvements on the golf course, but it does not surprise him because of her work ethic.

“She is absolutely amazing and everything you could want in a student-athlete,” Akers said. “From a coach’s perspective, she works hard, she shows up early for practice, leaves late and is very regimented in what she is doing.”

Sugiyama’s teammate, graduate senior Audrey Tan is competing in her fifth year on the squad. As the oldest member of the team, Tan has been influential on Sugiyama.

“I learn a lot, Audrey [Tan] and [Patricia Sinolungan] show so much leadership,” Sugiyama said. “They don’t just excel in their sports and academics, but also as people because of the way they welcomed me.”

As with every college athlete, adjustment has been a part of Sugiyama’s time at North Texas. Now in her second year with the Mean Green, Tan said she has noticed Sugiyama mature over the course of her time in Denton.

“She has a lot more confidence in the way she carries herself on and off the golf course,” Tan said. “I’ve seen her come out of her shell a little bit more and she is getting more comfortable with the schedule of traveling and competitions.”

Before Sugiyama’s collegiate golf career, she was a state champion in swimming and running. She competed in multiple sports while growing up and achieved success in each one. Sugiyama said all of those previous competitions assisted her ability to overcome nerves.

“I have been in a competitive environment since I was little,” Sugiyama said. “I have been able to deal with pressure, tournaments and being in that game mode since I was little.”

Sugiyama is one of the several international players on the women’s golf team. Five of the nine women on the roster are from a different country.

“For me, it’s just a matter of during the recruiting process telling them why they should choose North Texas and all the resources that we have,” Akers said. “A great education with all the golf courses, the great climate and access to airports — we just have so much to offer.”

Sugiyama and the rest of the squad expect results to improve as the season move forward. The Mean Green will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the Tulsa Invite on Oct. 10-11.

“We have not put together a full good three rounds of golf,” Sugiyama said. “We need to be able to do that and go play the way we know we can.”

Featured image: Sophomore golfer Sakura Sugiyama prepares to hit the ball during practice on Sept. 29, 2022. Photo by Genevieve Kaufmann.