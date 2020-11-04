Adopt a plant

In the middle of this pandemic, keeping plants alive has kept me alive. Adopting plants connects nature to us and us to nature, and the effects of this relationship are only beneficial.

As the seeds we plant begin to sprout, a seed of positivity and health begin to sprout within us as well. This pandemic, alongside the stress of school and employment, has ignited a fire under feelings of anxiety and depression. By focusing on the nourishment of simple indoor plants, this pressure can be greatly alleviated. Indoor plants can reduce stress and blood pressure and boost your mood, according to a study from Environmental Health Perspectives. They also improve your productivity and concentration up to nearly 15 percent, becoming a handy ally in your fights with mental health problems.

Not only does it enhance your mind and body but it also enhances the air around you. Plants remove up to 90 percent of the air toxins in your environment in just 24 hours, according to a NASA study. NASA also recommends having a plant every 100 square feet in order to further improve air quality. Enhancing your air quality during these times is just as crucial as staying indoors amid the pandemic.

Growing plants that help you feed yourself is an environmentally sustainable and healthy alternative to processed foods. Growing and planting plants is a restorative process that allows you to create your own fresh source of food that reduces trips to grocery stores and one’s contribution to environmentally degrading agricultural techniques. Negative agricultural practices contribute to climate change, pollution, waste and soil degradation as food is being largely produced at hand with overgrazing and harsh chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Moving towards more sustainable ways of eating and growing foods goes beyond the benefits of eating healthy but also greatly contributes to overall environmental sustainability.

Beyond these environmental and physical benefits, they bring a beautiful, lively addition to one’s home. Taking care of plants for aesthetic reasons is more than valid for adding them to your environment. Seeing the greenery creates a relaxing and calming atmosphere and adds accents of green and other colors to your home. Decorating with plants can take the form of a variety of different forms from an accessory to a bookshelf. They add texture and color to rooms that are immensely appealing to the eye and are perfect for bringing life to any dull corner.

Our current agricultural processes are often anthropocentric or human-centered. In a blind strive for development and economic production, we often fail to acknowledge the effects our technological, agricultural and economic development have on nature. Current practices of development are often environmentally degrading, further disconnecting us from nature. True development takes nature into consideration because, without nature, we cannot exist. Mending our connection to nature is more than beneficial to us and our homes – it is beneficial to the world as a whole as it nourishes the very thing that nourishes us. It can all start with caring for a simple indoor succulent.

Caring for plants is an activity that contributes to the health and wellbeing of both you and the world around you. There is something beautiful and vibrant about caring for a plant and watching it grow that everyone should experience. Whether we feel it or not, our minds and bodies will respond to that connection to nature. Nature will thrive and we alongside it.

Do your research and adopt a plant. You will not regret it. It is a chance to feed yourself, your body, your mind and the environment around you. The essence of plants brings life to more places than the corner of that dull room. See for yourself.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas