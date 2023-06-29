Affirmative Action admission programs ruled unconstitutional in latest Supreme Court decision

In a landmark case that will change admission policies for higher education institutions, the U.S. Supreme Court held that race-conscious admissions, better known as affirmative action, violated the 14th Amendment under the Equal Protection Clause.

The court’s judgment in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard overturned their previous decisions in Grutter v. Bollinger, which allowed affirmative action programs if the process did not solely include race, and Fisher v. University of Texas, which allowed for affirmative action programs if diversity goals could only be met through race-conscious admissions. A companion case, Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, also deemed the university’s affirmative action policies as unconstitutional.

Chief Justice Roberts gave the majority opinion in a 6-2 decision. Notably, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from the case due to her previous position on the Harvard Board of Overseers. Justice Jackson did join the dissenting opinion of Justice Sonia Sotomayor in the companion case.

Although Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion leaves room for race to be considered in admissions “considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration or otherwise,” Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion, which states that “Grutter is, for all intents and purposes, overruled,” signifies that current affirmative action admission policies are unconstitutional.

In a statement sent from the White House to the U.S. Department of Education, President Joe Biden expressed disagreement with the decision, stating that “although the Court’s decision threatens to move the country backwards, the Biden-Harris Administration will fight to preserve the hard-earned progress we have made to advance racial equity and civil rights and expand educational opportunity for all Americans.”

The White House also put forward a plan to fill the role of affirmative action by first providing colleges and universities clarity on what admissions practices and additional programs remain lawful in the next 45 days. There are additional plans to convene a National Summit on educational opportunity at some point this summer. The administration plans to work with institutions after the summit and release a report in September through the Department of Education about “strategies for increasing diversity and educational opportunity.”

Affirmative Action has had a storied history in the American legal system dating back to the Civil Rights Movement, when President Lyndon B. Johnson said in Executive Order 11246 that companies “will take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and that employees are treated during employment, without regard to their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.” The term was first coined by President John F. Kennedy four years prior.

The first case to discuss affirmative action admission policies in higher education was Regents of University of University of California v. Bakke, which found that the “attainment of a diverse student body” through affirmative action was permissible, but that quotas that reserve spots for certain races were unconstitutional. Grutter v. Bollinger upheld affirmative action, stating that “narrowly tailored use of race in admissions” was permissible, but that race could not be the only factor. The two cases of Fisher v. University of Texas further outlined rules for race-conscious admissions with a strict scrutiny that universities have the burden of proof to follow.

The UNT System Office for Employment Opportunities allows employees and applicants for employment access to an Affirmative Action Plan by emailing the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The Texas Legislature banned diversity, equity and inclusion offices at universities in the last legislative session in May, making it unclear whether the office is currently in use.

“At the University of North Texas System, we do not have race-based admissions, as we accept all qualified students and are deeply committed to their success,” UNT System Chief Communications Officer Laken Rapier said in an email sent to the North Texas Daily. “The entire UNT System remains dedicated to bringing together talented, determined students from broad backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences.We will remain committed to providing an excellent education that is accessible, attainable, and affordable for all.”