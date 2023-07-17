Affirmative action ban is a step backwards for minority students

The Supreme Court delivered a devastating letdown to marginalized students by striking down affirmative action in university admissions. This decision will cast a dark shadow over the aspirations of future generations.

By banning affirmative action, SCOTUS has turned a blind eye to the persistent racism rooted in society and threatened the innovative progress of diversity in higher education. California passed its own affirmative action ban, Proposition 209, back in 1996, which had a near-immediate effect on its public schools. The University of California system’s incoming class of ’98 was significantly less diverse than its predecessors.

Affirmative action has played a key role in bettering the historical disadvantages faced by marginalized communities, including Black, Hispanic and Native American students. In a 2020 study for the Department of Economics at UC Berkeley led by Zachary Bleemer, it was shown that in the year Proposition 209 took place Black and Latino enrollment fell by 40 percent.

By acknowledging the systemic barriers that have interfered with minority students’ access to quality education, affirmative action provided an opportunity to compete on an equal footing.

Affirmative action has never guaranteed admission – it was a call for justice and a means to level the playing field in the admissions process. Women, individuals with disabilities and other marginalized groups have all benefited from it.

In the lawsuit filed in 2014, Students for Fair Admissions represented an anonymous group of Asian-Americans plaintiffs who claimed that Harvard’s undergraduate admissions discriminate against Asian and white Americans. Creating the narrative that due to affirmative action, Black and Indigenous students were taking spots from Asians regardless of their merit. Yet, Harvard’s admissions officers have stated that they’re looking for people that stand out, not those that look exactly like each other on paper.

The ban on affirmative action risks unraveling the progress in building diverse and inclusive educational institutions, which started when affirmative action took place in the ’60s and showed immediate results: by 1982 there was a 164% increase in enrolled Black students, according to The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education.

In the lawsuit, Students for Fair Admissions, INC. argues that “race-based admissions programs violate, respectively, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment” and fights Harvard and UNC to uphold the principles of meritocracy — the idea that success should be based solely on an individual’s abilities and achievements–and turn a blind eye to race when it comes to admissions.

The Supreme Court’s decision to ban affirmative action is a step backward. It is a decision that disregards the reality of racism and the urgent need to address its deep-rooted impact on our educational institutions.

We cannot ignore the stark truth that racism continues to pervade our society. Despite the progress made in civil rights, systemic barriers persist, hindering the opportunities available to marginalized communities. Affirmative action is a recognition of this reality and a call for change.

A diverse student body enhances the learning environment, challenges preconceived ideas and stimulates innovation. Affirmative action has been instrumental in creating this diversity by breaking down the barriers that have long excluded underrepresented groups.

We must face the racial inequalities that are present in our society head-on and acknowledge affirmative action’s role in rectifying these injustices. It is a tool — a vital one — that seeks to dismantle the structures that perpetuate inequality and discrimination.

While affirmative action is not and has never been a perfect solution, it has always been a step in the right direction — a step towards a more just and fair society. The Supreme Court’s decision sets a barrier to the progress made toward the betterment of our society.

Yet, we must continue the fight for equal access to education for a society where diversity is celebrated and embraced. It is only through unity and a collective commitment to justice that we can overcome the barriers that still stand in the way of true equality.

The journey toward true equality is far from over. We must continue to advocate for policies that promote diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities in higher education. Affirmative action is a critical tool in dismantling systemic inequalities and fostering a fairer society.

It is vital to advocate for the assurance that every individual, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or socioeconomic background, has access to quality education and the opportunity to thrive. We must strive for a society that values and celebrates the diversity of its people, recognizing that our differences are a strength rather than a weakness.

