After scoreless start, Mean Green win first round C-USA match-up with Southern Miss

The Mean Green women’s basketball team (15-14, 8-9 Conference USA) was held scoreless for the first 8:06 of the game, but managed to come out on top against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (17-13, 9-8 C-USA) in the first round of the C-USA Championship Tournament by a score of 49-46. This was the second time this season the two teams have played, with North Texas winning their first matchup 62-48 on Jan. 5.

The game remained scoreless until the 5:57 mark of the first quarter when Southern Miss guard Shonte Hailes scored the first points of the contest. Following two 3-pointers from the Lady Eagles, the Mean Green responded with a 3-pointer of their own before going on a 26-8 run for the remainder of the first half to end with a score of 26-14.

In the third quarter, North Texas struggled to score as efficiently as in the second quarter, said head coach Jalie Mitchell. The Mean Green were outscored 21-10 in the third quarter.

“Both teams started off the game pretty slow and then I thought we had two lopsided quarters,” Mitchell said. “Second quarter was ours, third quarter was theirs and so it really came down to the fourth.”

With 0:40 remaining in the game, Hailes was knocked into by North Texas forward Charlene Shepherd and fell to the ground, hitting her head. Hailes did not get off the floor immediately but was able to walk to the bench under her own strength. Sophomore guard Allie Kennedy checked in to take the free throws for Hailes.

“We put Kennedy in a very tough situation,” said Joye Lee-McNelis, head coach for Southern Miss. “But she’s our leading free throw shooter. All of our competitions, she wins them all. Just to put her in a tough situation to be able to tie that ballgame was very difficult so you know I just appreciate her being able to take up that challenge.”

Kennedy made the first free throw and missed the second. After the bounce, Southern Miss grabbed the ball and called a timeout with 0:10 remaining. Hailes returned to the court and shot two 3-pointers that fell short and North Texas won 49-46.

Senior guard Terriell Bradley led in scoring for the Mean Green with 16 points, seven of which were free throws. Bradley also totaled six rebounds, four on defense.

“Our plan was to blow up the paint,” Bradley said. “We just got stops on defense.”

Bradley improved off her 16.7 points per game, which earned her All C-USA honors along with junior center Anisha George, who scored two points and grabbed four rebounds. Redshirt sophomore forward Madison Townley led the team in rebounds with seven.

Of the 49 total points scored, 23 of North Texas’ points came off the bench, with redshirt sophomore guard Callie Owens (5), junior guard Velma Mitchell (4), Shepherd (7), sophomore forward Deja Terrell (4) and sophomore point guard Trena Mims (3) all scoring points.

The Mean Green ranked first in C-USA in offensive rebounds entering the tournament with 14.5, but were offensively out-rebounded 15-16 by the Lady Eagles.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will play the No. 25 nationally ranked Rice Owls (25-3, 16-0 C-USA) at 11 a.m. at The Star on March 14. This will be the second matchup of the season for these two teams, as the Owls won 64-52 on Jan. 19.

Featured Image: Senior guard Brittney Smith drives to the basket in a post-season matchup against Southern Miss on March 13, 2019. Image by Trevon McWilliams