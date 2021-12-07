North Texas Daily

All-Conference USA Team announced: North Texas football with seven selections

All-Conference USA Team announced: North Texas football with seven selections

All-Conference USA Team announced: North Texas football with seven selections
December 07
21:03 2021
Seven North Texas football players were selected for the Conference USA 2021 All-Conference first-team, second-team and honorable mention list.

Junior Linebacker KD Davis was the only player to make the All-Conference first-team.

Davis is leading the team in solo and assisted tackles with a combined 107 total tackles. Davis also leads the team in tackles for loss with 15.5 while also having two fumble recoveries and six quarterback hits on the year.

Senior Defensive lineman Dion Novil, senior running back Deandre Torrey and junior offensive lineman Manase Mose all made All-Conference Second-Team.

Novil has 45 total tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Novil recorded a career-best 10 total tackles and a quarterback hit against Rice University on Oct. 30 and has also blocked two field-goal attempts.

Torrey is averaging over 100 rushing yards per game and recently broke the 3,000-yard career rushing mark against the University of Texas-El Paso. He has scored a team-high 14 touchdowns, including a receiving touchdown against the University of Missouri.

Freshmen running back Ayo Adeyi, offensive lineman Gabe Blair and defensive tackle Roderick Brown all made the All-Conference freshman team.

Adeyi is third on the team with 479 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries. He is averaging 53 rushing yards per game and is currently listed as the third running back in rotation for the Mean Green.

Blair and Mose are both starters on the offensive line and have helped pave the way for the nation’s third-ranked rushing attack.

Brown has a total of 19 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games as a non-starter.

North Texas will play Miami University (Ohio) on Dec. 23 in the Frisco Football Classic.

Featured Image: Mean Green kicker Ethan Mooney (0) and punter Bernardo Rodriguez (32) celebrate after kicking a go ahead field goal with 10 seconds remaining at Apogee Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021. Photo by Zach Del Bello

All-Conferenceall-freshmanAyo Adeyideandre torreyDion NovilFirst-teamfootballfreshmanFriscoFrisco Football ClassicKD Davismean greennorth texasRoderick BrownSecond-teamUNT
