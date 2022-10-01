Alumna bakes up Denton-inspired cookie designs

For the past six months, university alumna Mandy Metts has created custom cookies through her business Mandy Metts Cookies.

A self-taught baker, Metts makes a variety of designs, many of which are inspired by the local area.

She discovered her love for the craft about 20 years ago. After graduating with a degree in fine arts and becoming an art teacher for K-5 students, Metts decided to take her passion for baking to another level by starting her own cupcake business.

Along with her cupcake brand, Metts continued to develop her baking resume. She later worked as a professional baker at a restaurant, a baker for Buc-ee’s and a Kroger cake decorator. Metts said although her cupcake orders later fizzled out, she has continued her love for baking through Mandy Metts Cookies.

This past January, Metts was asked by a friend to bake cookies for her grandson’s birthday. After posting the cookies on social media, Metts began to receive requests for her custom cookies. What started as a request from a friend quickly turned into a money-making hobby. Metts realized her love for baking had developed into another business and by April, Mandy Metts Cookies was born.

Metts quickly realized the power of social media marketing and has continued to share her brand via Instagram. She captures pictures of her cookies by a window in the early morning light and shares them on her account, @mandymettscookies. Metts said she has found social media to be beneficial, as it is easy for her to interact with customers online.

Additionally, her brand name itself is a marketing tool she has used across several businesses, from cupcakes to art classes.

“I have done so many different things that have accidentally turned into businesses,” Metts said. “I have always just used my name as my brand so that it’s universally recognized.”

Today, Metts describes herself as a former teacher turned stay-at-home mom and “cookier.”

“I let people tell their story and then I create [them] to fit each person’s event,” Metts said.

Some customer favorites, including nurse and Metts’ friend Lisa Monschke’s, are Metts’ holiday designs. Metts’ personal picks are those based on the Denton area and its culture. Designs include her Tiger Head Keyboard Dude, Frenchy’s trucks and miniature Morrison’s Corn-Kits buildings.

Because of her Denton-inspired designs, Metts has been chosen as a vendor for Dentonpalooza Twoza this October. There, she will release 10 new specialty Denton cookies made with cutters designed and 3D printed by Metts.

Metts said she separates herself from other cookie businesses by only selling customized cookies. Longtime customer Sherra Smither, 52 said this is the reason she recommends Metts’ pastries.

“It’s not something you can just go into a shop and get,” Smither said.

On top of Metts’ unique products and customer service, Monschke said she appreciates the effort put into each order.

“Not only are they creative and good but you can tell she puts her heart into [it] and really cares,” Monschke said.

In addition to sharing her Dentonite designs, Metts attempts to further connect with her community by giving back. On Aug. 31, she worked with Reacting to Opioid Overdose to raise awareness for opioid deaths. Her business distributed around 200 free cookies and information to help spread awareness for a cause that is personally impactful to Metts, who is now five years sober.

“Nothing happening in my life right now could have happened without me getting sober,” Metts said. “My family, my business — everything.”

Through Mandy Metts Cookies, Metts has not only found a creative outlet to do what she loves, but also a way to be a stay-at-home mom. Metts said these are the reasons she could see herself baking cookies full-time in the future.

“There’s nothing like being home with your own kid,” Metts said.

Featured Image: Mandy Metts rolls out cookie dough on Sept. 19, 2022. Photo by Diana Rosas