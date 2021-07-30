Alumna finds comfort in unique form of expression

A UNT alumna reuses materials such as fabric scraps, hand-me-downs and occasionally store-bought materials to crochet and quilt into her next art piece.

Myranda Newman-Noah, textile artist and owner of Newman Trade & Co, began her artistic journey in 2016. After taking a weaving class at UNT, she knew she wanted to pursue a degree in studio art with a concentration in fiber art.

“I got a lot of positive support and feedback from my peers and from my teachers that was very encouraging, and I felt like I was finally on the right path,” Newman-Noah said.

Through her work, Newman-Noah uses art to express and understand her emotions. She said her work is inspired by her personal experiences, such as family issues.

“I feel very vulnerable when I show [my] work and I always feel like I am able to express myself more clearly through my work, than I am through words,” Newman-Noah said.

Through experimentation and a process of trial and error, Newman-Noah was able to develop her art style. She focuses on creating art that is bold and enjoys incorporating text into her work.

Newman-Noah said she aims to make each piece unique with inspiration from a distinct concept.

“A lot of times what I think is going to happen at the end, ends up being completely different,” Newman-Noah said.

When the pandemic impacted the U.S in 2020, Newman-Noah struggled with depression and anxiety. She had no motivation to produce any work, until the Denton Community Market returned with its first in-person event of the year in October.

Newman-Noah applied and was selected to be a featured artist for the market. The piece that was showcased in the event was a croquet banner that said “We miss you” with notes from the community attached to it.

“We really enjoyed Miranda’s [project] because it was very community-driven, it had a great element where people submitted [messages] about the community or people they missed [during the pandemic],” said Rachel Weaver, 31, and former Denton Community Market coordinator.

Robert Aughtry, Denton resident and Newman-Noah’s partner, has supported her during their six years together and seen her evolve into the artist she is today.

“I feel like because I know her so well, her art feels like her,” Aughtry said.

Newman-Noah uses her work as a platform to build connections with others.

“Nobody knew that the banner at the [Denton Community] Market was going to make as many people as it did emotional,” Aughtry said.

Crocheting and quilting are not a job for Newman-Noah but it is her form of expression — she said it is her therapy.

In the future, Newman-Noah hopes to attain a degree in art education to become a teacher while continuing to be an artist.

“I see that there are so many people who have stagnant views about the changing of the world and I think that education is what is going to help them,” Newman-Noah said.

In the meantime, she hopes to grow her recently-opened Etsy store and gain more exposure for her art.

Newman-Noah’s work can be viewed on her Instagram page, @newmantradeandco.

Courtesy Myranda Newman-Noah