North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Alumna grows online business into spiritual storefront

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Alumna grows online business into spiritual storefront

Alumna grows online business into spiritual storefront
January 28
10:00 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
Jan. 27th, 2022

Jan. 27th, 2022

Alumna Anna Eckert guides one of her customers through her store while explaining the uses of various witchcraft supplies found throughout the shop. Signs hung along the walls further describe basic aspects of witchcraft practices, such as the properties of certain herbs and crystals sold within the space.

What began as a spontaneous online shop during quarantine has now evolved into Anna’s own brick and mortar business: The Storm Witch.

“It just doesn’t feel real,” Anna said. “It’s insane [that] I own the space. I can do whatever I want with it, but sometimes it still doesn’t feel like this is my store.”

Anna first got the idea to start her own business in 2020 while in quarantine. Having practiced witchcraft since her senior year of college, she started giving tarot readings on Twitter and later taught herself to make crystal intention candles to sell online. After she became a vendor at local markets in 2021, Anna’s customer base grew rapidly.

“I did really well and I was like ‘I think I’m popular enough in Denton where I can open a shop now,’” Anna said.

Due to her quick growth, Anna said she was able to set aside a lot of savings over a short period of time. By December 2021, she was able to lease a space for her store about a year after her online shop first started.

“I wasn’t supposed to open a shop for like another few years,” Anna said. “But, it just all happened at once.”

Anna said this “divine timing” was only part of what has led to the successful opening of her storefront. While most of her online following was initially through Instagram, TikTok quickly became her largest online platform, with her following increasing from 30 thousand to over 66 thousand over the past three months.

“Apparently, if you post you have really cheap crystals at a witch shop in Texas, people start to take notice,” Anna said.

She also attributes some of her online growth to her friend, Caroline Carr, content creator and manager of The Storm Witch. Through videos on TikTok, Carr has been able to spread the word about the store, as well as her own handmade jewelry and décor sold at the shop, to her 10 million followers.

“I think people really like that raw truth about her,” Carr said. “The only reason it’s so successful is because she’s been so transparent with everybody on the internet saying ‘Hey, I want to help y’all and I will make things cheap because they should be.’ That’s definitely her appeal.”

With her growing following, Anna was expecting to be the busy opening day but did not anticipate selling out. After the shop first opened at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7, Anna said she sold out within the next 36 hours.

“It was exciting,” Anna said. “When we first opened, it was 30 degrees out and there was a line all the way down the strip for several hours. The next day I opened late to run to the crystal and herb shops to buy more stuff and then sold out of that. It was insane.”

 Samuel Eckert, Anna’s husband,  said The Storm Witch’s rapid success also initially surprised him. However, he said it was expected due to Anna’s natural drive.

“One thing about Anna is she doesn’t do anything halfway,” Samuel said. “[Success] was bound to happen because when she wants to do something she just sits down, figures out how to do it and works hard to get it done.”

Anna said unlike many other witchcraft stores that cater more toward experienced witches, she welcomes beginners and is happy to advise. She said does not culturally appropriate by refusing to sell certain products, like white sage or Palo Santo, which are sacred and specific to Indigenous cultures and their practices.

Additionally, she feels the store’s low prices make The Storm Witch accessible and affordable. By getting her crystals directly from a mining company, she is able to set their prices three to four times lower than other witch shops in the area. 

“I’m not doing this for the profit sake of it, I’m doing it to help people, which is also why my prices are so low,” Anna said.

While Anna still finds herself overwhelmed with the rapid transitions of her business, she believes all of the work and stress is worth it. She said that while she is still operating on a day-by-day basis, she eventually plans to get a bigger space and expand beyond her current 500 square feet shop.

Although she has not heard of many online businesses transitioning this quickly and knows the difficulties that come along with it, Anna advises other aspiring business owners to simply go for it.

“Don’t try to over-plan, just do it,” Anna said. “Just go, just run with it. Because that’s how I did the shop. I couldn’t overthink it.”

The Storm Witch is located at 507 S. Locust St. More information about the store can be found on Anna’s Instagram or TikTok.

Featured image: A lit candle on the community alter in the Storm Witch shop on Jan. 25, 2022. Photo by Jami Hitchcock.

Tags
anna eckertdenton local businesslocal businessOnline businessthe storm witchWitchcraft
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Samantha Thornfelt

Samantha Thornfelt

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The university has issued an update to the COVID-19 Dashboard with the current count of COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 28.It is important to note that cases are removed once they have met CDC criteria for recovery.For more information: https://t.co/VhVlYTEfAB https://t.co/H7ACFLWH3n

- 59 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: ‘Scream’ slashes a fresh wound into the horror genre📝 @OberkromJadenhttps://t.co/76Y8wLOgyr

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Let’s talk about ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’📝 @HannahJohnsUNThttps://t.co/QzWhyxOIkO

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: ‘We’re hungry’: Women’s golf ready to make run at repeat📝 📸 @JohnFields0https://t.co/uLzjDIS34A

- 21 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Women’s basketball overcomes first half deficit to beat Southern Miss📝 @PaulWitwerNTD 📸 @ryanjcantrellhttps://t.co/bfa9wvhPbL

- 21 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram