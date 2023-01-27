Alumna handcrafts mythical pottery while pursuing photography passion

Local pottery artist and university alumna Stacie Forest has been in the art scene since she pursued photography in high school.

She took her love for photography and graduated in 1989 with a degree in radio, television & film with a minor in photography.

As life progressed, Forest dabbled in other art mediums, including pottery. Today, she handcrafts her own ceramic creations under her brand Forest Fired.

“I jumped into this art class and, oh my gosh, it was the art form I didn’t know I needed,” Forest said. “It was fantastic.”

Forest’s teacher Mindy Faubion, 63, has been creating art since she was around 6 years old. She has been a central part in Forest’s discovery of other art mediums.

“She has become a really accomplished sculptor,” Faubion said.

As her teacher, Faubion has seen Forest progress in her art and said she is pleased to see her accomplishments.

“I’m really proud of her,” Faubion said. “I have pride in her and the work that she’s doing.”

Forest sells her pottery each month at the Mountain Springs Farmers Market and also creates custom-ordered pieces. She currently displays some of her art in the Vantage Point Art Gallery in Gainesville, Texas.

Forest’s daughter, Meghan Forest Farmer, 31, believes her mom’s art is influenced by aspects of her own life.

“I think she is inspired by things she has experienced in life, whether that be travel or being a mom to four kids, and the different things they have been in,” Farmer said. “She has always been an artist.”

Forest has influenced other artists, including Faubion, who is inspired by Forest’s work ethic and artistic process.

“She is very patient and will sit and work on a sculpture for a long time,” Faubion said. “She will […] just explore that area. She just takes her time and has fun with it.”

Forest often creates functional pieces, with mugs being a reoccurring project. She also produces sculptural pieces, such as dragons and trolls which she described as “a lot of fun” to craft.

“I try to put some fun and whimsy into my pieces whether it’s the functional pieces or the sculptural pieces,” Forest said. “I like to laugh, have some fun and enjoy the work.”

Farmer believes the whimsy and fun her mom brings to her art is what makes her work unique.

“Because it is so fun and unique and whimsical, kind of in a time when gray and magnolia and neutrals reign supreme, [her work] is like a bright spot amongst all of that,” Farmer said. “Those things have their place and they’re beautiful, but I think it’s so unique to see the perspective of an artist who isn’t doing things the same way.”

Forest continues to photograph and finds ways to marry pottery and photography together, such as filming the ceramics of artist Ann Ayres. Forest said she was inspired to take a two-dimensional photo and create a three-dimensional sculpture modeled after some of Ayres’ work.

“Photography had always been my life and now I’ve added in the ceramics,” Forest said.

For Forest, pottery is an enjoyable, transformative process.

“I just really enjoy […] taking this lump of material you can find anywhere and transforming it into something that someone can use or look at and take joy in or smile,” Forest said. “Clay starts off so basic, so simple, but through touch, pressure, sculpting with tools, fire, water — all those elements that you have to add to it, this lump can become something.”

Featured Image Stacie Forest works on pottery for her small business Forest Fired on Dec. 4, 2022. Photo by Sarah Hogan