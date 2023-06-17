Alumni encourage inclusivity through local art bar

A series of handpicked paintings hang from the ceiling of Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery as some patrons paint their clothes for Pride month using the supplies provided, while others sit at the bar and partake in friendly chit-chat with the owners.

Local artist and university alum John Bramblitt and his wife, fellow alumna Jacqi Serie, opened the Yellow Dog the end of March this year. The place was named after Bramblitt’s guide dog, Eagle.

“I called it the ‘Yellow Dog’ because one of the things that makes Denton really special is all the creative people here, and I didn’t want the gallery just to be about me,” Bramblitt said. “I wanted it to be a gallery for creatives to come and meet and be able to design and make things, even if people don’t feel like they’re artistic. […] I thought it sounded friendly and weird, and Denton’s weird in a really good way, so it just made sense.”

The couple got the idea to open a gallery in 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic took shape, but did not sign the lease for their current space until December of 2022.

The passion that Bramblitt has for the business stems from events that occurred in his personal life. He lost his eyesight when he was a student at the university as a result of massive seizures. At the time, he thought his life was over. Bramblitt had always loved doing art, but thought it could no longer be a part of his life without his sight.

However, he later learned new ways to adapt to life without eyesight, and began to apply such concepts to art. Bramblitt then was able to start painting again and began doing shows. Such feats resulted in nonprofits, charities, galleries and museums reaching out to him.

In regards to galleries, Bramblitt would make spaces do workshops with people who have disabilities in addition to implementing free workshops so that they would be more accessible.

“I always thought if I ever do a gallery, I want it to be different,” Bramblitt said. “That’s why this space is so important to me and why it’s different for me. I just want it to be a space for anybody if […] they want to express themselves and they want to hang out in a very welcoming, warm environment. It doesn’t matter what your difference[s are]. You can come here and hang out and you’ll be very welcome.”

Serie said she and Bramblitt attempt to foster a creative atmosphere amongst their combination art gallery and bar. The space has paintings available for sale and also offers materials for people to utilize and create with. Yellow Dog has also held numerous creativity-based events.

“I’m excited about this place because it encourages people to get creative when they otherwise wouldn’t,” Serie said. “Our vision is to just keep it really heavy on the art side. That doesn’t have to be paintings, that can be poetry readings, open mic nights, any sort of form of art we’re open to.”

The bar’s gallery is composed of the work of different artists with various backgrounds, including Bramblitt’s own art. There is also a DIY merch room, where products like stickers and adult coloring books are for sale.

The bar situated within the business sells a variety of drinks, including cocktails, sodas and coffee. The bar also offers an assortment of mocktails and mock shots to increase the menu’s inclusivity.

“That way if somebody doesn’t drink but they’re out with friends […] they can cheer and they don’t feel awkward or anything,” Bramblitt said.

Kara Burton, Yellow Dog’s drink and event planner, said Bramblitt’s upbeat attitude is infectious to both the business and the people who come across him.

“[Bramblitt is] always super excited to network and meet new people that are coming in here, even his artwork is energetic with a lot of positivity from my point of view,” Burton said. “That kind of reflects in his personality because he’s always excited to meet new people, and he’s always got a good attitude and positive point of view about meeting everyone and having them come in and get creative with them.”

Cerie considers some of the Yellow Dog’s core values to be acceptance and inclusivity of others.

“Our big thing is we are fully accepting, especially because of John’s disability,” Cerie said. “Our number one goal going into this was we wanted an inclusive space for any sort of difference. Our big mantra is that it’s an inclusive space that is inviting and welcoming and judgment free.”

Bramblitt said he ultimately aims to cultivate a sense of joy within everyone who crosses the art bar’s threshold.

“The whole goal of this place is just to make people happy,” Bramblitt said. “It’s not necessarily an art space, it’s not a drink space, it’s just a happy space where people should be able to come in and just be themselves and get creative if they want to, or just take in the creativity of others if they want.”

Featured Image: John Bramblitt, owner of Yellow Dog Art bar & Gallery talks to customers before Karaoke Night on June 1, 2023. Makayla Brown