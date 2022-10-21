Alvvays’ ‘Blue Rev’ masters and matures the band’s style

Alvvays’ third album “Blue Rev” challenges expectations on how musical artists commit to their sound while providing a maturing and technically brilliant experience.

The popular Canadian band surprised fans when they dropped the first song off the album, “Pharmacist,” back in July. The single shocked diehard followers of the band — gritty guitars and echoing vocals replaced the youthful chimes of their usual tones. Three months later, the rest of the album only further commits to the left-of-field style introduced in their single.

Composed of 14 songs, “Blue Rev” is Alvvays’ largest project, and they use every bit of the vast space they’ve given themselves. The instrumentation is jarring in places. Layer after layer of guitars and synths shore up a sound that engrosses the audience without being overwhelming.

Singer for the band Molly Rankin cited The Smiths, Belinda Carlisle and Teenage Fanclub as some of their influences for their works in an interview with The Guardian. Yet, “Blue Rev” takes notes from an even more diverse set of artists. It pulls ethereal echoes reminiscent of My Bloody Valentine and chirping guitars like those mastered by the late band Her’s.

Rankin herself has come out of her shell significantly since the release of their 2014 self-titled album. Alvvays’ previous projects had featured vocals that were soft and juvenile, an adolescence that bolstered their clean and pop-esque feel.

To match the richer tones “Blue Rev” provides, Rankin’s voice does the most work. Long gone is the antisocialite the group’s second album was named after. Rankin embraces a mid-range in her singing that wasn’t present in previous works to create a newfound sense of maturity.

Alvvays’ traditional style evoked ideas of adolescence and youthful experiences, while “Blue Rev” moves forward with its audience to new subject matter. Songs like “Easy On Your Own?” aren’t about heart-fluttering crushes or making the wrong first move, but about a college dropout’s disillusionment with relationships. “Blue Rev” connects itself to the naïve musings of the band’s previous works by exploring what it means to lose that innocence.

While the band has grown more somber since their previous release, that doesn’t mean they can’t have a little fun. Songs like “Very Online Guy” and “Pomeranian Spinster” make the most of the band’s sometimes silly and unusual lyrics while stylizing the instrumentation to match. Each of the songs craft goofy visages of characters both through the instrumentation and the lyrics, further adding to the album’s repertoire.

At its best, “Blue Rev” demands visceral responses from its audience. “Velveteen” finds excitement in wistful nostalgia and provides a beat switch that is absolutely impossible not to dance to. “After The Earthquake” lightens the tone and provides powerfully inspiring energy, beckoning its listeners to throw “caution to the breeze.”

Through all the new sounds and subjects, Alvvays holds fast to one thing: the ability to command their audience’s emotions. Whether it’s humorous or heartbreaking, dancing or reminiscing, every single track takes hold of your heart in its own way.

The breadth of those emotions speak to the technical strength the band has over its music. Every song gives something different without feeling like they shouldn’t be on the same album.

Amidst a tracklist that is as explorative as it is iconic, “Tile by Tile” is the ultimate culmination of the band’s new sound. In an album that is mostly filled with dance-worthy bops, “Tile by Tile” cascades listeners in a uniquely powerful sadness as it blindsides them with violins and Rankin’s lowest voice yet.

“Blue Rev” is probably not what most Alvvays fans expected from the band, but it is the most logical next step. In choosing to hone their personal style by finding new ways to express it, Alvvays delivers the subtlest masterpiece of the year.

Ayden’s rating: 4.5/5

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla