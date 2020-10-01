America does not need a Pro-American history lesson from Trump

President Donald Trump is in talks of devising a plan to wage war against democrats by pushing pro-American history in schools across America. Trump announced, during a White House press conference on American History, that he was signing an executive order that would create a group called the “1776 Commission,” which would promote patriotic education. According to Trump, schools have been purging out information indoctrinated from the left, and as he stated, “bullying Americans into abandoning their values, their heritage and their very way of life.”

So, what brought this on and what does it mean for the American student? 2020 has been a tumultuous year for American society with an increasing amount of civil unrest across the nation and the resurgence in popularity of movements who want the country to go in a more constructive direction. Mass protests against injustice inflicted by members of the thin blue line have not only trended across the U.S. but across the pond in countries like Britain and Germany. With all eyes on us, it is without doubt Trump solely based this decision as a consequence of Americans admitting there is a flaw in the system.

Trump has frequently detested the removal of confederate statues, criticized the Black Matters Movement, yet he’s refused to condemn Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse for his actions at the protest. His answer isn’t to fix the problems of the country, it’s to make future Americans more patriotic through education. What’s problematic with this solution is the reliance on propaganda which strips simple freedom from society. Instead of telling history as it happened, the GOP would rather indoctrinate their version of history which paints us in the best light as possible.

America has always walked a fine line between patriotism and nationalism, especially when it comes to our relationship with the flag. Students pledge their allegiance to the flag every morning before school and the visibility of flags on every other block. Patriotism is generally meant to unite or to celebrate one’s nationality. America as the country we know of, has only existed since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The U.S. has existed for less than 300 years and we’ve been at war for 93 percent of the time, according to globalresearch.org.

Trump is actively advocating the erasure of the uncomfortable truth of American history. In history, there has always been a recurring theme of good vs evil and America has not always been on the greener side. While there is a feel-good rebel story of colonists fighting for independence after King George III imposed taxes to benefit Great Britain, there is another story of American soldiers kicking Native Indians from their lands in the Trail of Tears. African American regiments fought to ensure the North won the Civil War but were rewarded with unjust laws such as Jim Crow and segregation.

History is meant to provide students with an objective point of view on the progress of America. There are many painful events in U.S. history that go ignored by the curriculum, and Trump believes it’s better to wash over the struggles of minorities who helped build the nation. According to Trump, the story of the arrival of African slaves in Virginia is “toxic propaganda” and has led students to grow up to become adults who hate their country. Instead, he wants teachers to instruct a curriculum that will teach students to love their country with “all of their heart and all of their soul.”

This comment comes off as highly misinformed and ignorant because not only is Trump downplaying a significant moment of history, but his goal is to manipulate a school subject to brainwash an entire generation of children for the benefit of the white elite like himself and members of the first family. Knowledge is power and to strip or restrict knowledge is taking away a basic human right. If we remain ignorant to the truth, we can bow to every decision made by government officials without criticism which is something Trump has a great disdain for.

It is our duty as citizens to rally and petition against Trump by defending how history should be taught in schools. As Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro says, “Facts don’t care about your feelings.” The same applies to you, Trump, as well as other GOP officials.

Featured Illustration by Austin Banzon