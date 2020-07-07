America should shift towards socialism

Socialism is a scary word to most Americans because they do not understand how it works. Most people think socialism is the same as communism, even though it is completely different. Socialism simply describes a system of government that works to benefit the entire community. Currently, Americans are living in a corporatist society which only works to benefit major corporations and the wealthy. If there is hope for improving America and making it work for everyone living here, we need to shift from corporatism to socialism.

We already have socialist programs in place, but they are not doing enough to solve the many issues which arise from poverty.

For example, we have the unemployment insurance program which provides financial aid to unemployed citizens if they meet certain requirements. They must be unemployed for reasons they cannot control or for lack of available work. In addition to the reason for unemployment, at their previous job they must have earned a certain amount and worked for a certain amount of time.

If America shifts towards socialism, we can institute a universal basic income of $1,000 a month, which would be paid for by raising taxes on corporations. This could replace the unemployment insurance program and provide people with a guaranteed safety net if they lose their jobs.

Many people will argue that a universal basic income would decrease motivation to work. Based on the current cost of living in America, people would still have to earn an additional income to afford to live here. In fact, the average rent price for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,078, which is less than the suggested universal basic income. They would still need to pay their monthly bills, buy groceries and emergency expenses. Universal basic income is one socialist idea that could drastically improve the quality of life for people living in poverty.

Right now, we are experiencing a global pandemic and millions of people have lost their jobs. During this difficult time, we should make a shift towards socialism and make life easier for the average American. Corporatism is not working for the majority of people living here and it’s not right to remain trapped in a system that only makes the rich richer. It is inhumane for government officials to provide more help to corporations than they provide to the people who vote them into office and pay their salaries through taxes.

America was built to thrive as a democracy, but it is now a corporatocracy and it’s time to change course. Democracy is defined as a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly. Socialism is defined as a system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the government. Citizens have the supreme power over the government in a democracy and in a socialist society, the government controls the means of production and distribution of goods.

Based on both definitions, I can logically conclude that a true democracy cannot be achieved without socialism. If citizens have supreme power, the government should work to benefit the average American instead of working to benefit corporations. Americans need to take supreme power away from corporations and move towards socialism.

Featured Illustration: Austin Banzon