American democracy is in danger

The past several years have been a very turbulent time in the United States. However, turmoil and tension between the government and its citizens began to increase when President Donald Trump took office back in the year 2016. The Trump presidency itself has been very turbulent and has presented a big threat to American democracy.

Trump’s presidency has consisted of many negative rhetorical statements, policies that affect marginalized groups, impeachment, scandals and connections to criminal activity. The Trump administration has repeatedly demonstrated that if you are an individual who holds power or is wealthy then it is easier for you to get away with breaking the law in comparison to those of lower and middle classes. Even though bringing about criminal charges to a U.S. president works differently in comparison to someone else, the U.S. government has shown that the law does not apply to him or anyone of power, even though the constitution states that no one is above the law.

The Trump presidency has continuously contributed to the racial divides by using negative rhetoric toward marginalized groups and constantly trying to push policies and agendas that affect the well being of Americans that belong to minority communities. This is a threat to American democracy because a president should be able to unite the citizens of the country and not be blatantly racist. The United States is a diverse country that consists of individuals of many different cultural backgrounds. By putting these groups of individuals against each other goes against the principles the U.S. claims to stand for.

The Trump administration has also shown fascist and dictatorial tendencies. An example of this would be Trump sending federal law agents to curb protests around the country, most notably in Portland, Oregon. This is a prime example of Trump being a threat to democracy because Trump is having law enforcement agents arrest protestors who are exercising their First Amendment rights. When the Black Lives Matter protests would be broadcast by national news back in June, national viewers were able to see how protestors got tear-gassed in front of the White House, simply so Trump could walk out from the front doors of the White House to be able to do a photoshoot in front of the church that was nearby. This event sparked much controversy because it demonstrated how Trump asserted power by hurting other individuals who were protesting for the human rights of fellow Black Americans.

Another way Trump demonstrates how he is a threat to democracy is in his use of politics and political party principles in order to not properly help Americans or not deal with certain things. Trump is always finding other individuals to blame for the problems that are occurring under his presidency. The Trump presidency has created a sense that our government is unresponsive to the needs of the American people within the democratic system.

Many Americans, especially those who identify as minorities or come from low-income communities, are beginning to feel a sense of displacement and despair as they continuously see that the system in place is not working for them as time goes on. Through his policies, Trump has allowed for a growing sense of inequality both economically and racially to occur. This growing sense of inequality has allowed those who are wealthy and have positions of power to influence policies and basically dictate the lives of the rest of the American people. Thus, making the United States have a similar form of an oligarchy system.

Under Trump, U.S. democracy has become corrupt, dysfunctional and polarized. U.S. democracy has become these things due to the increase in voter suppression during elections, the constant criminal activity that occurs by the elites yet never gets criminalized and how much the American government prioritizes capitalism over its citizens. Even though we are living in a country in which we have more freedoms in comparison to others, as citizens we should not use that as an excuse in order to not take action in order to fix the governmental system that is supposed to work for us. It is evident that the current system in place in the U.S. is no longer working and as citizens, we must work toward fixing it. After all, according to the constitution, it is the right of American citizens to do so.

Featured Illustration: Ali Jones