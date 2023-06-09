American individualism is costing us our happiness

Cultural norms encourage Americans to hyperfocus on their personal successes, but the excessive individualism synonymous with the American dream leaves little time for the thing that makes being human all that pleasant: community.

Since the early 19th century, politicians and propagandists have cemented individualism as a tenet of American culture. Individualism has since been seen as the path to freedom, a fundamental American value dating back to the founding of the United States. For the most part, we are pretty free — The U.S. ranks 23rd in the 2022 Human Freedom Index.

Unfortunately, freedom comes at a cost — in America’s case, the price is more hours on the job. The coveted “American dream,” an ambitious combination of wealth, freedom and social status is often perceived to only be achievable through hard work, regardless of one’s initial status. Americans’ working hours reflect these norms, with 62 percent of Americans with higher salaries work more than 50 hours a week, according to a study by Harvard Business Review. The data is especially concerning considering the International Labour Organization’s standard is no more than 40 hours. Time spent working extra hours often means forgoing time that would be spent with friends, family or meeting any other human need we may have.

Sure, individualists can explore the depth of their own creativity. Being a part of a collectivist culture often means living in a shame-based society rather than a guilt-based one. Rather than thinking about “what will the neighbors say?” Individualists live based on their own morals.

Humans by nature still need community, and the tenets of American individualism unhealthily prioritize financial gains and career success over anything else. While it’s true that American individualism allows freedom on paper, it is partly contingent on one’s economic status. Besides, it’s not as satisfying to explore one’s creative pursuits and freedoms without a community to support them.

Individualism is engrained in every aspect of American life. The spread-out city plans prevalent in the U.S. prevent neighborhoods from becoming communities. The nationwide lack of reliable public transportation gives Americans no other option but to travel around in the solitude of their cars. With public transportation, walkable cities and plentiful public spaces, meeting people and making friends is much easier.

Living an isolated life makes it easy to forget one’s connection and impact on their surrounding communities. It is especially inconvenient during times of crisis when a country’s people needs to collaborate for the greater good.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, a considerable amount of Americans struggled to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. A study by Brookings Institution found that 20 percent of their respondents did not wear masks in August 2020, four months after the U.S. first went on lockdown. Of the people who declined to wear masks, 40 percent believed it was their constitutional right to do so and 24 percent refused because masks were uncomfortable.

The people’s unwillingness to sacrifice their comfort to save their fellow Americans’ lives is not just a mark of individual selflessness but an indication of a deep-rooted cultural problem that encourages personal benefit over the well-being of their community. There’s a clear positive correlation between countries with individualistic cultures and high COVID-19 death rates, according to a study by Frontiers in Public Health.

The massive disconnect only becomes more evident when it comes to economic inequality. The American Dream is marketed as more accessible than it really is. Americans who earn less and can’t afford adequate healthcare, childcare or other needs have no safety nets to support them. American culture’s commitment to glorifying self-made entrepreneurs abandons poorer Americans held back by economic constraints.

Individualism alone is not a bad thing, but it has mutated into something exploitative of the working class, driving many Americans into loneliness. Though the ideal is deeply intertwined in American life and thus difficult to escape, prioritizing friendships, family and other things that bring joy while maintaining a realistic work-life balance can help mitigate the unwanted consequences of excessive individualism on a societal level.

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia