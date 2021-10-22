North Texas Daily

American remakes are unnecessary and lazy

October 22
12:00 2021
When Bong Joon-ho won multiple Oscars in 2020, including Best Picture and Best Director, his speech left us with a bit to chew on, especially those who criticized the movie for not being in English.

“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” he said.

Over the years, we have gotten American versions of foreign media, like 2017’s “Death Note” and 1998’s “Godzilla.” There are plenty of reasons why this comes off as lazy, but the main thing to dissect here is the idea that Americans only like to take in media coming from America. The American entertainment industry has become extremely dependent on cashing in on ideas from other countries instead of making their own creative and unique stories.

The main problem here is how certain foreign films have problems unique to their respective country. “Parasite” talks about the division in social class, but it is unique to South Korean culture because the specific social class division is especially felt in the country. Yes, you can say all countries have some sort of social class issues, but the themes in “Parasite” work because of the country the film specifically takes place in. An American spinoff of “Parasite” is in development with Mark Ruffalo as the lead, and there are already concerns on how the material will be handled. There is obviously a fear of whitewashing the source material, while also squashing the significance of the original film.

We have become so accustomed to these remakes. Whenever one is announced, there is already a sense of dread and anxiety looming over every aspect of what is being made. Currently, “Squid Game” has taken the world by storm. If there were to ever be an American remake of the show, it would likely strip all cultural significance away from the original. All the games they play on the show draw from games played in South Korea. There is something so special about both “Parasite” and “Squid Game” as well as the multitude of other shows and movies outside the U.S., so there should be no problem appreciating them in their original form.

I shouldn’t have to bring this up, but since former President Donald Trump did, I feel it is necessary to address it. After the 2020 Oscars, Trump said this about the wins “Parasite” stacked up:

“What the hell was that all about?” the president said of Parasite’s Best Picture win. “We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

In a clear act of xenophobia, the former president is likely a reason a lot of people don’t even try to interact with foreign media. Reading subtitles is such a tiny obstacle, and it is so lazy to complain about.

There are so many movies and shows we have never heard of because America has decided not to steal from them yet. I really hope we move past this phase, because while it may seem like the entertainment industry is moving in the right direction in terms of representation, American remakes will always stop us from truly doing so.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas

Jaden Oberkrom

Jaden Oberkrom

